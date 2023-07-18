menu
Highlights Tour de France 2023, sedicesima tappa: Vingegaard domina la cronometro (VIDEO)

Gli highlights della sedicesima tappa del Tour de France 2023, la cronometro individuale di 22,4 chilometri da Passy a Combloux. Uno straordinario Jonas Vingegaard domina e s’impone nettamente, rifilando al rivale Tadej Pogacar un distacco di 1’38”. Sorride invece Giulio Ciccone, che si porta al comando in solitaria nella classifica per la maglia a pois. Ecco il video dei momenti salienti e degli attacchi più belli della quattordicesima tappa del Tour de France.

ORDINE DI ARRIVO 16^ TAPPA

CLASSIFICHE AGGIORNATE

TOUR DE FRANCE 2023: IL CALENDARIO COMPLETO

MONTEPREMI E PRIZE MONEY

