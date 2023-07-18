Highlights Tour de France 2023, sedicesima tappa: Vingegaard domina la cronometro (VIDEO)

Gli highlights della sedicesima tappa del Tour de France 2023, la cronometro individuale di 22,4 chilometri da Passy a Combloux. Uno straordinario Jonas Vingegaard domina e s’impone nettamente, rifilando al rivale Tadej Pogacar un distacco di 1’38”. Sorride invece Giulio Ciccone, che si porta al comando in solitaria nella classifica per la maglia a pois. Ecco il video dei momenti salienti e degli attacchi più belli della quattordicesima tappa del Tour de France.

💛 Round Vingegaard! The 3rd week of the #TDF2023 started with the only TT of this year's edition, and with only 10" between the favourites, the battle was on!

Tadej was strong, but not strong enough, as he finishes behind a Dane on fire.

🎬 Here are the🇬🇧highlights of Stage 16 pic.twitter.com/vx1keKUOEp

— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 18, 2023