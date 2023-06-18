menu
Sport di combattimento, Ultimi Articoli, Video e Podcast

Highlights Marvin Vettori – Jared Cannonier: Ufc (VIDEO)

di
54

Gli highlights della sfida tra Marvin Vettori e Jared Cannonier, main event della Ufc Night di Las Vegas. Una notte durissima per il fighter italiano, che parte bene e scuote lo statunitense. Ma dal secondo round in poi è un dominio del 39enne, che va ad un passo dal finalizzare per la prima volta in carriera Vettori. Marvin si rialza sempre, reagisce e le prova tutte. Ma alla fine ai punti Cannonier si impone in modo schiacciante per decisione unanime. “Sto migliorando, voglio la chance titolata”, le parole del fighter 39enne.

LA CRONACA

I GUADAGNI

 

0

Altri articoli che potrebbero piacerti

MotoGP, Ultimi Articoli

Marquez, niente GP di Germania

Tennis, Ultimi Articoli

Le parole di Santopadre

Nazionali, Ultimi Articoli

Maignan sta bene