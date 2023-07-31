Tennis, paura a Washington: Wu sviene per il troppo caldo e si deve ritirare (VIDEO)
Paura a Washington. Nel corso del primo turno del torneo Atp 500 in corso sui campi in cemento della capitale statunitense, Yibing Wu è collassato in campo. Il tennista cinese, a causa del troppo caldo, è letteralmente svenuto quando era avanti per 4-1 nel primo set del match di primo turno contro il giapponese Watanuki. Wu è stato prontamente soccorso ed è stato portato fuori dal campo a spalla dai medici.
Unfortunately Wu Yibing has been forced to retire, sending Yosuke Watanuki through, 1-4 RET.
Get well soon, Yibing 🙏#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/VzTivYXkRk
There were already concerns about the risks that players face when playing in the hottest hours of the day, especially during periods of record-high temperatures where heat strokes can be very dangerous.
What happened with Wu should be enough to seriously think about that. pic.twitter.com/S8Bf8DWB50
