Tennis, paura a Washington: Wu sviene per il troppo caldo e si deve ritirare (VIDEO)

Paura a Washington. Nel corso del primo turno del torneo Atp 500 in corso sui campi in cemento della capitale statunitense, Yibing Wu è collassato in campo. Il tennista cinese, a causa del troppo caldo, è letteralmente svenuto quando era avanti per 4-1 nel primo set del match di primo turno contro il giapponese Watanuki. Wu è stato prontamente soccorso ed è stato portato fuori dal campo a spalla dai medici.

