Vergogna a Budapest: Zhang protesta per un errore clamoroso, viene fischiata e si ritira per un attacco di panico

Controversa situazione al torneo Wta di Budapest 2023. Shuai Zhang, in campo contro la padrona di casa Toth, è stata vittima di un errore clamoroso in favore della giocatrice locale, con una chiamata sciagurata di un giudice di linea per un punto che era palesemente in campo, e che invece viene ritenuto fuori. A quel punto, la giocatrice cinese protesta per quello che è un chiaro torto e che attiverà senz’altro i malpensanti, in tutta risposta riceve fischi e insulti da parte del pubblico. Passano pochi minuti, e la Zhang è costretta al ritiro, ufficialmente per un attacco di panico causato da quanto accaduto poco prima.

I went to check the controversial point between Shuai Zhang and Kiara Toth and I really don't have words for how bad the umpire was for this mark. @WTA it's really time you do something and investigate these, they can't make such big mistakes at this level. This is pure robbery pic.twitter.com/2jr6MY3tDU — LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 (@popalorena) July 18, 2023

erasing the ball mark and celebrating when your opponent retires from the match is a new low for sportsmanship in tennispic.twitter.com/lU3ORaGL7T — Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) July 18, 2023