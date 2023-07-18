menu
Vergogna a Budapest: Zhang protesta per un errore clamoroso, viene fischiata e si ritira per un attacco di panico

Shuai Zhang Shuai Zhang - Foto Ray Giubilo

Controversa situazione al torneo Wta di Budapest 2023. Shuai Zhang, in campo contro la padrona di casa Toth, è stata vittima di un errore clamoroso in favore della giocatrice locale, con una chiamata sciagurata di un giudice di linea per un punto che era palesemente in campo, e che invece viene ritenuto fuori. A quel punto, la giocatrice cinese protesta per quello che è un chiaro torto e che attiverà senz’altro i malpensanti, in tutta risposta riceve fischi e insulti da parte del pubblico. Passano pochi minuti, e la Zhang è costretta al ritiro, ufficialmente per un attacco di panico causato da quanto accaduto poco prima.

