Tennis

Atp Barcellona 2024: Etcheverry vomita in campo a inizio terzo set contro Nakashima

Di Christian Deiuri - il
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Tomas Martin Etcheverry - Foto Ray Giubilo

Disavventura per il tennista argentino Tomas Martin Etcheverry nel corso del match degli ottavi di finale del torneo Atp 500 di Barcellona contro Brandon Nakashima. A inizio terzo set, dopo aver vinto il secondo al tie break, il nativo di La Plata si è infatti sentito male e ha vomitato a fondo campo. Successivamente gli addetti ai lavori hanno coperto le macchie e il gioco è ripreso.

SportfaceTV

SportFace