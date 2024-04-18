Atp Barcellona 2024: Etcheverry vomita in campo a inizio terzo set contro Nakashima

Disavventura per il tennista argentino Tomas Martin Etcheverry nel corso del match degli ottavi di finale del torneo Atp 500 di Barcellona contro Brandon Nakashima. A inizio terzo set, dopo aver vinto il secondo al tie break, il nativo di La Plata si è infatti sentito male e ha vomitato a fondo campo. Successivamente gli addetti ai lavori hanno coperto le macchie e il gioco è ripreso.

Update on Etcheverry, he just threw up at the back of the court. Second time this month where he throws up during a match. Clearly something is bothering him. pic.twitter.com/ntqEyqjuL3

— edgeAI (@edgeaiofficial) April 18, 2024