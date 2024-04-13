Come vedere Wrestlemania 40 in TV: date, orario diretta, streaming e card

Tutto pronto per l’appuntamento numero 40 di Wrestlemania, attesissimo evento che sarà disponibile in Italia nella serata di oggi e domani, sabato 13 e domenica 14 aprile. Tante le stelle sul ring: da Seth Rollins e Cody Rhodes a The Rock e Roman Reigns, per poi passare a Rhea Ripley e Becky Lynch, oltre a Gunther e Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Randy Orton e Kevin Owens. L’evento sarà trasmesso in differita in chiaro dalle 21:25 su DMAX, ma sarà disponibile on demand anche su Discovery+. Il pubblico italiano è pronto a godersi un evento da non perdere, disponibile in esclusiva su Discovery che ha acquistato i diritti.

Prima serata

Tag Team Match – The Rock e Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollins;

WWE Women’s World Championship – Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch;

WWE Intercontinental Championship – Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn;

Tag Team Match – Rey Mysterio e Andrade El Idolo vs. Santos Escobar e Dominik Mysterio

Singles Match – Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso;

Six-Pack Ladder Match per l’Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship – Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory e Grayson Waller vs. Awesome Truth vs. New Day;

Six-Woman Tag Team Match – Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill e Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

Seconda serata

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes;

WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre;

WWE Women’s Championship – IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley;

WWE United States Championship – Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton;

Singles Match – AJ Styles vs. LA Knight;

Philadelphia Street Fight match – The Pride vs. Final Testament.