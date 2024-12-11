Tutti i risultati e le classifiche della Cev Champions League femminile 2024/2025 di volley: ecco tutte le informazioni aggiornate in tempo reale per rimanere sempre informati. Le migliori squadre d’Europa sono pronte a sfidarsi nella lunga corsa verso il prestigioso titolo della massima competizione continentale per club. L’Italia scende in campo ancora una volta con tre formazioni: A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano (vincitrice nella passata stagione), Vero Volley Milano e Savino Del Bene Scandicci. Di seguito, le classifiche dei gironi e tutti i risultati della Cev Champions League femminile aggiornati in tempo reale per non perdersi davvero nulla.

FORMULA E REGOLAMENTO: COME FUNZIONA

LA COMPOSIZIONE DEI GIRONI

CALENDARIO STAGIONE DEI CLUB 2024/2025: TUTTE LE DATE

LE CLASSIFICHE DEI GIRONI

POOL A

A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano (ITA) 4V-0P-12pt Developres Resovia (POL) 3V-1P-9pt Maritza Plovdiv (BUL) 1V-3P-3pt Mladost Zagabria (CRO) 0V-4P-0pt

POOL B

Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul (TUR) 4V-0P-12pt Tent Obrenovac (SRB) 3V-1P-8pt SSC Palmberg Schwerin (GER) 1V-3P-3pt Levallois Paris Saint Cloud (FRA) 0V-4P-1pt

POOL C

Vakifbank Istanbul (TUR) 4V-0P12pt Numia Vero Volley Milano (ITA) 3V-1P-9pt Fc Porto (POR) 1V-3P-3pt Calcit Kamnik (SLO) 0V-4P-0pt

POOL D

Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul (TUR) 4V-0P-12pt PGE Grot Budowlani Lodz (POL) 3V-1P-8pt Vasas Obuda Budapest (HUN) 1V-3P-2pt Neptunes Nantes (FRA) 0V-4P-2pt

POOL E

Savino Del Bene Scandicci (ITA) 4V-0P-12pt BKS Bostik ZGO Bielsko-Biala (POL) 2V-2P-6pt C.S.O. Voluntari (ROU) 2005 1V-3P-3pt Allianz MTV Stoccarda (GER) 1V-3P-3pt

I RISULTATI DEI GIRONI

PRIMO TURNO

MARTEDI’ 5 NOVEMBRE

Neptunes Nantes-Vasas Obuda Budapest (Pool D) 2-3 (25-17 21-25 25-17 13-25 13-15)

MERCOLEDI’ 6 NOVEMBRE

Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbuk-Tent Obrenovac (Pool B) 3-0 (25-12 25-11 25-21)

Vakifbank Istanbul-Calcit Kamnik (Pool C) 3-1 (25-21 22-25 25-15 25-12)

Developres Resovia-Maritza Plovdiv (Pool A) 3-1 (29-31 25-17 25-8 25-11)

Savino Del Bene Scandicci-C.S.O. Voluntari 2005 (Pool E) 3-0 (25-20 25-20 25-12)

Levallois Paris Saint Cloud-SSC Palmberg Schwerin (Pool B) 0-3 (19-25 13-25 23-25)

Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul-PGE Grot Budowlani Lodz (Pool D) 3-0 (25-19 25-20 25-14)

GIOVEDI’ 7 NOVEMBRE

BKS Bostik ZGO Bielsko-Biala-Allianz MTV Stoccarda (Pool E) 3-1 (22-25 25-19 25-23 25-20)

Numia Vero Volley Milano-FC Porto (Pool C) 3-0 (25-15 27-25 25-17)

A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano-Mladost Zagabria (Pool A) 3-0 (26-24 25-10 25-15)

SECONDO TURNO

MARTEDI’ 12 NOVEMBRE

Maritza Plovdiv-A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano (Pool A) 0-3 (23-25, 17-25, 17-25)

Calcit Kamnik-Numia Vero Volley Milano (Pool C) 0-3 (8-25, 14-25, 17-25)

FC Porto-Vakifbank Istanbul (Pool C) 0-3 (13-25, 16-25, 13-25)

PGE Grot Budowlani Lodz-Neptunes Nantes (Pool D) 3-2 (25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 23-25, 15-13)

MERCOLEDI’ 13 NOVEMBRE

SSC Palmberg Schwerin-Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul (Pool B) 0-3 (23-25, 21-25, 11-25)

Vasas Obuda Budapest-Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul (Pool D) 1-3 (13-25, 15-25, 26-24, 21-25)

Allianz MTV Stoccarda-Savino Del Bene Scandicci (Pool E) 0-3 (17-25, 22-25, 20-25)

C.S.O. VOluntari 2005-BKS Bostik ZGO Bielsko-Biala (Pool E) 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-23)

GIOVEDI’ 14 NOVEMBRE

Mladost Zagabria-Developres Resovia (Pool A) 0-3 (15-25, 18-25, 23-25)

Tent Obrenovac-Levallois Parigi Saint Cloud (Pool B) 3-1 (26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18)

TERZO TURNO

MARTEDI’ 26 NOVEMBRE

Levallois Paris Saint Cloud-Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul (Pool B) 0-3 (25-27, 22-25, 21-25)

MERCOLEDI’ 27 NOVEMBRE

Developres Resovia-A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano (Pool A) 1-3 (28-30, 20-25, 25-23, 15-25)

Tent Obrenovac-SSC Palmberg Schwerin (Pool B) 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-18)

Neptunes Nantes-Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul (Pool D) 0-3 (18-25, 21-25, 23-25)

BKS Bostik ZGO Bielsko Biala-Savino Del Bene Scandicci (Pool E) 0-3 (22-25, 22-25, 23-25)

C.S.O. Voluntari 2005-Allianz MTV Stoccarda (Pool E) 1-3 (17-25, 23-25, 26-24, 21-25)

GIOVEDI’ 28 NOVEMBRE

Mladost Zagabria-Maritza Plovdiv (Pool A) 1-3 (17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 19-25)

Vakifbank Istanbul-Numia Vero Volley Milano (Pool C) 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-17)

FC Porto-Calcit Kamnik (Pool C) 3-0 (25-2, 25-18, 25-18)

PGE Grot Budowlani Lodz-Vasas Obuda Budapest (Pool D) 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-16)

QUARTO TURNO

MARTEDI’ 10 DICEMBRE

A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano-Maritza Plovdiv (Pool A) 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-19)

Neptunes Nantes-PGE Grot Budowlani Lodz (Pool D) 1-3 (25-17, 34-36, 18-25, 22-25)

Levallois Paris Saint Cloud-Tent Obrenovac (Pool B) 2-3 (24-26, 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 13-15)

Developres Resovia-Mladost Zagabria (Pool A) 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-14)

Vakifbank Istanbul-FC Porto (Pool C) 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-18)

Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul-SSC Palmberg Schwerin (Pool B) 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-18)

MERCOLEDI’ 11 DICEMBRE

BKS Bostik ZGO Bielsko Biala-C.S.O. Voluntari 2005 (Pool E) 3-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19)

Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul-Vasas Obuda Budapest (Pool D) 3-1 (25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20)

Savino Del Bene Scandicci-Allianz MTV Stoccarda (Pool E) 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-22)

Numia Vero Volley Milano-Calcit Kamnik (Pool C) 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-13)