Champions League femminile 2025 volley: tutti i risultati e le classifiche
Tutti i risultati e le classifiche della Cev Champions League femminile 2024/2025 di volley: ecco tutte le informazioni aggiornate in tempo reale per rimanere sempre informati. Le migliori squadre d’Europa sono pronte a sfidarsi nella lunga corsa verso il prestigioso titolo della massima competizione continentale per club. L’Italia scende in campo ancora una volta con tre formazioni: A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano (vincitrice nella passata stagione), Vero Volley Milano e Savino Del Bene Scandicci. Di seguito, le classifiche dei gironi e tutti i risultati della Cev Champions League femminile aggiornati in tempo reale per non perdersi davvero nulla.
FORMULA E REGOLAMENTO: COME FUNZIONA
CALENDARIO STAGIONE DEI CLUB 2024/2025: TUTTE LE DATE
LE CLASSIFICHE DEI GIRONI
POOL A
- A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano (ITA) 4V-0P-12pt
- Developres Resovia (POL) 3V-1P-9pt
- Maritza Plovdiv (BUL) 1V-3P-3pt
- Mladost Zagabria (CRO) 0V-4P-0pt
POOL B
- Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul (TUR) 4V-0P-12pt
- Tent Obrenovac (SRB) 3V-1P-8pt
- SSC Palmberg Schwerin (GER) 1V-3P-3pt
- Levallois Paris Saint Cloud (FRA) 0V-4P-1pt
POOL C
- Vakifbank Istanbul (TUR) 4V-0P12pt
- Numia Vero Volley Milano (ITA) 3V-1P-9pt
- Fc Porto (POR) 1V-3P-3pt
- Calcit Kamnik (SLO) 0V-4P-0pt
POOL D
- Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul (TUR) 4V-0P-12pt
- PGE Grot Budowlani Lodz (POL) 3V-1P-8pt
- Vasas Obuda Budapest (HUN) 1V-3P-2pt
- Neptunes Nantes (FRA) 0V-4P-2pt
POOL E
- Savino Del Bene Scandicci (ITA) 4V-0P-12pt
- BKS Bostik ZGO Bielsko-Biala (POL) 2V-2P-6pt
- C.S.O. Voluntari (ROU) 2005 1V-3P-3pt
- Allianz MTV Stoccarda (GER) 1V-3P-3pt
I RISULTATI DEI GIRONI
PRIMO TURNO
MARTEDI’ 5 NOVEMBRE
Neptunes Nantes-Vasas Obuda Budapest (Pool D) 2-3 (25-17 21-25 25-17 13-25 13-15)
MERCOLEDI’ 6 NOVEMBRE
Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbuk-Tent Obrenovac (Pool B) 3-0 (25-12 25-11 25-21)
Vakifbank Istanbul-Calcit Kamnik (Pool C) 3-1 (25-21 22-25 25-15 25-12)
Developres Resovia-Maritza Plovdiv (Pool A) 3-1 (29-31 25-17 25-8 25-11)
Savino Del Bene Scandicci-C.S.O. Voluntari 2005 (Pool E) 3-0 (25-20 25-20 25-12)
Levallois Paris Saint Cloud-SSC Palmberg Schwerin (Pool B) 0-3 (19-25 13-25 23-25)
Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul-PGE Grot Budowlani Lodz (Pool D) 3-0 (25-19 25-20 25-14)
GIOVEDI’ 7 NOVEMBRE
BKS Bostik ZGO Bielsko-Biala-Allianz MTV Stoccarda (Pool E) 3-1 (22-25 25-19 25-23 25-20)
Numia Vero Volley Milano-FC Porto (Pool C) 3-0 (25-15 27-25 25-17)
A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano-Mladost Zagabria (Pool A) 3-0 (26-24 25-10 25-15)
SECONDO TURNO
MARTEDI’ 12 NOVEMBRE
Maritza Plovdiv-A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano (Pool A) 0-3 (23-25, 17-25, 17-25)
Calcit Kamnik-Numia Vero Volley Milano (Pool C) 0-3 (8-25, 14-25, 17-25)
FC Porto-Vakifbank Istanbul (Pool C) 0-3 (13-25, 16-25, 13-25)
PGE Grot Budowlani Lodz-Neptunes Nantes (Pool D) 3-2 (25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 23-25, 15-13)
MERCOLEDI’ 13 NOVEMBRE
SSC Palmberg Schwerin-Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul (Pool B) 0-3 (23-25, 21-25, 11-25)
Vasas Obuda Budapest-Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul (Pool D) 1-3 (13-25, 15-25, 26-24, 21-25)
Allianz MTV Stoccarda-Savino Del Bene Scandicci (Pool E) 0-3 (17-25, 22-25, 20-25)
C.S.O. VOluntari 2005-BKS Bostik ZGO Bielsko-Biala (Pool E) 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-23)
GIOVEDI’ 14 NOVEMBRE
Mladost Zagabria-Developres Resovia (Pool A) 0-3 (15-25, 18-25, 23-25)
Tent Obrenovac-Levallois Parigi Saint Cloud (Pool B) 3-1 (26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18)
TERZO TURNO
MARTEDI’ 26 NOVEMBRE
Levallois Paris Saint Cloud-Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul (Pool B) 0-3 (25-27, 22-25, 21-25)
MERCOLEDI’ 27 NOVEMBRE
Developres Resovia-A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano (Pool A) 1-3 (28-30, 20-25, 25-23, 15-25)
Tent Obrenovac-SSC Palmberg Schwerin (Pool B) 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-18)
Neptunes Nantes-Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul (Pool D) 0-3 (18-25, 21-25, 23-25)
BKS Bostik ZGO Bielsko Biala-Savino Del Bene Scandicci (Pool E) 0-3 (22-25, 22-25, 23-25)
C.S.O. Voluntari 2005-Allianz MTV Stoccarda (Pool E) 1-3 (17-25, 23-25, 26-24, 21-25)
GIOVEDI’ 28 NOVEMBRE
Mladost Zagabria-Maritza Plovdiv (Pool A) 1-3 (17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 19-25)
Vakifbank Istanbul-Numia Vero Volley Milano (Pool C) 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-17)
FC Porto-Calcit Kamnik (Pool C) 3-0 (25-2, 25-18, 25-18)
PGE Grot Budowlani Lodz-Vasas Obuda Budapest (Pool D) 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-16)
QUARTO TURNO
MARTEDI’ 10 DICEMBRE
A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano-Maritza Plovdiv (Pool A) 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-19)
Neptunes Nantes-PGE Grot Budowlani Lodz (Pool D) 1-3 (25-17, 34-36, 18-25, 22-25)
Levallois Paris Saint Cloud-Tent Obrenovac (Pool B) 2-3 (24-26, 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 13-15)
Developres Resovia-Mladost Zagabria (Pool A) 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-14)
Vakifbank Istanbul-FC Porto (Pool C) 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-18)
Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul-SSC Palmberg Schwerin (Pool B) 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-18)
MERCOLEDI’ 11 DICEMBRE
BKS Bostik ZGO Bielsko Biala-C.S.O. Voluntari 2005 (Pool E) 3-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19)
Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul-Vasas Obuda Budapest (Pool D) 3-1 (25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20)
Savino Del Bene Scandicci-Allianz MTV Stoccarda (Pool E) 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-22)
Numia Vero Volley Milano-Calcit Kamnik (Pool C) 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-13)