menu
Tennis, Ultimi Articoli

Tabellone Atp Stoccarda 2023: subito derby Sonego-Berrettini

di
49
Matteo Berrettini Matteo Berrettini - Foto Ray Giubilo

Il tabellone principale del torneo Atp di Stoccarda, che si svolgerà da lunedì 12 a domenica 18 giugno. Si parte subito con il grande derby azzurro tra Lorenzo Sonego, reduce dalla sconfitta agli ottavi del Roland Garros, e Matteo Berrettini, numero sei del seeding. Per l’Italia scende in campo anche Lorenzo Musetti. Tanta attesa per Stefanos Tsitsipas, grande favorito per la vittoria finale del torneo. Di seguito il tabellone principale.

PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV

MONTEPREMI E PRIZE MONEY

TABELLONE ATP STOCCARDA 2023

PRIMO TURNO

(1) Tsitsipas bye
Gasquet vs Q
Zhang vs Struff
Bonzi vs (5) Paul

(4) Hurkacz bye
(WC) Lopez vs Q
O’Connell vs Altmaier
Sonego vs (7) Berrettini

(6) Musetti vs Q
Barrere vs (WC) Otte
Giron vs Lehecka
(3) Tiafoe bye

(8) Kyrgios vs Wu
Moutet vs Karatsev
(2) Fritz bye

0

Altri articoli che potrebbero piacerti

Tennis, Ultimi Articoli

Tabellone Atp s'-Hertogenbosch 2023

Live Tennis, Tennis

Aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul match

MotoGP, Ultimi Articoli

La situazione in aggiornamento dopo le Q1