Tabellone Atp Stoccarda 2023: subito derby Sonego-Berrettini
Il tabellone principale del torneo Atp di Stoccarda, che si svolgerà da lunedì 12 a domenica 18 giugno. Si parte subito con il grande derby azzurro tra Lorenzo Sonego, reduce dalla sconfitta agli ottavi del Roland Garros, e Matteo Berrettini, numero sei del seeding. Per l’Italia scende in campo anche Lorenzo Musetti. Tanta attesa per Stefanos Tsitsipas, grande favorito per la vittoria finale del torneo. Di seguito il tabellone principale.
TABELLONE ATP STOCCARDA 2023
PRIMO TURNO
(1) Tsitsipas bye
Gasquet vs Q
Zhang vs Struff
Bonzi vs (5) Paul
(4) Hurkacz bye
(WC) Lopez vs Q
O’Connell vs Altmaier
Sonego vs (7) Berrettini
(6) Musetti vs Q
Barrere vs (WC) Otte
Giron vs Lehecka
(3) Tiafoe bye
(8) Kyrgios vs Wu
Moutet vs Karatsev
(2) Fritz bye