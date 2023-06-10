Tabellone Atp Stoccarda 2023: subito derby Sonego-Berrettini

Il tabellone principale del torneo Atp di Stoccarda, che si svolgerà da lunedì 12 a domenica 18 giugno. Si parte subito con il grande derby azzurro tra Lorenzo Sonego, reduce dalla sconfitta agli ottavi del Roland Garros, e Matteo Berrettini, numero sei del seeding. Per l’Italia scende in campo anche Lorenzo Musetti. Tanta attesa per Stefanos Tsitsipas, grande favorito per la vittoria finale del torneo. Di seguito il tabellone principale.

PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV

MONTEPREMI E PRIZE MONEY

TABELLONE ATP STOCCARDA 2023

PRIMO TURNO

(1) Tsitsipas bye

Gasquet vs Q

Zhang vs Struff

Bonzi vs (5) Paul

(4) Hurkacz bye

(WC) Lopez vs Q

O’Connell vs Altmaier

Sonego vs (7) Berrettini

(6) Musetti vs Q

Barrere vs (WC) Otte

Giron vs Lehecka

(3) Tiafoe bye

(8) Kyrgios vs Wu

Moutet vs Karatsev

(2) Fritz bye