Rugby, Sei Nazioni Under 20: Italia sconfitta 27-44 dall’Irlanda a Treviso

Sconfitta per l’Italia Under 20 di coach Brunello contro i pari età dell’Irlanda, nel match valeole per il Sei Nazioni Under 20. 27-44 il risultato finale, dopo che il primo tempo si era concluso sull’8-27 allo Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso. Di seguito tutti i marcatori del match:

Marcatori: PT 3’ m. Gleeson, t. Prendergast (0-7); 13’ m. Quattrini, n.t. (5-12); 15’ m. Gunne, t. Prendergast (5-14); 20’ c.p. Prendergast (5-17); 24’ c.p. Sante (8-17); 29’ m. Mcnabey, t. Prendergast (8-24); 40’ c.p. Prendergast (8-27). ST 46’ m. Botturi, t. Sante (15-27); m. Cooney, t. Prendergast (15-34); 58’ m. Mey, t. Sante (22-34); 70’ m. Gasperini, n.t. (27-37); 78’ Telfer, t. Prendergast (27-44)