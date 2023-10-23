Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns in tv: data, canale, orario e diretta streaming NBA Opening Night 2023/2024

Le indicazioni per seguire in tv la sfida tra Golden State Warriors e Phoenix Suns dell’Opening Night NBA 2023/2024. Al Chase Center si sfidano subito due delle contenders della Western Conference. Curry, Thompson e Green si ripresentano con un Chris Paul in più, mentre i Suns durante l’offseason hanno portato Bradley Beal accanto a Kevin Durant e Devin Booker, lasciando partire tra gli altri anche Deandre Ayton. La palla a due è prevista per la notte italiana tra martedì 24 e mercoledì 25 ottobre alle 04:00. Diretta su Sky Sport NBA e in streaming su Sky Go, NOW e NBA League Pass.