menu
Basket Nba, Sport in TV, Ultimi Articoli

Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns in tv: data, canale, orario e diretta streaming NBA Opening Night 2023/2024

di
5
NBA - Chase Center - Golden State Warriors Chase Center (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Le indicazioni per seguire in tv la sfida tra Golden State Warriors e Phoenix Suns dell’Opening Night NBA 2023/2024. Al Chase Center si sfidano subito due delle contenders della Western Conference. Curry, Thompson e Green si ripresentano con un Chris Paul in più, mentre i Suns durante l’offseason hanno portato Bradley Beal accanto a Kevin Durant e Devin Booker, lasciando partire tra gli altri anche Deandre Ayton. La palla a due è prevista per la notte italiana tra martedì 24 e mercoledì 25 ottobre alle 04:00. Diretta su Sky Sport NBA e in streaming su Sky Go, NOW e NBA League Pass.

0

Altri articoli che potrebbero piacerti

Basket Nba, Sport in TV, Ultimi Articoli

Le indicazioni per seguire in tv la sfida tra Denver Nuggets e Los Angeles Lakers dell'Opening Night

Basket Nba, Sport in TV, Ultimi Articoli

Comincia ufficialmente la nuova stagione Nba 2023/2024 con l'Opening Night che prevede anche la consegna degli anelli.

Basket Nba, Sport in TV, Ultimi Articoli

Prende finalmente il via la stagione di Nba 2023/2024: ecco quindi il calendario, il programma e come seguire