Dalla Svizzera al Lussemburgo. Il circuito internazionale del nuoto lascia il territorio elvetico e si trasferisce nel piccolo paese mitteleuropeo del Benelux, dove dal 31 gennaio al 2 febbraio si terrà l’Euro Meet 2025, il classico meeting d’apertura della stagione in vasca lunga. E sarà un appuntamento cruciale anche per gli azzurri, visto che proprio in questa manifestazione torna a gareggiare anche Nicolò Martinenghi, reduce dal clamoroso oro alle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024 nei 100 rana. Il poliedrico venticinquenne di Varese, che da dicembre si allena al Centro Federale di Verona con Matteo Giunta, dopo aver raggiunto la maturità con Marco Pedoja, sarà impegnato, oltre che nei 100 rana, anche sulla distanza più corta dei 50.

GLI ALTRI AZZURRI IN VASCA E I BIG STRANIERI

In acqua troveremo anche Sofia Morini (Esercito/NC Azzurra 91), Chiara Tarantino (Fiamme Gialle/In Sport Rane Rosse), Giacomo Carini (Fiamme Gialle/Can. Vittorino da Feltre), Simone Stefanì (Fiamme Oro/Time Limit) e Leonardo Deplano (Carabinieri/CC Aniene). Gli azzurri saranno seguiti dai tecnici Matteo Giunta e Federico Benda.

Due i talenti ucraini ai blocchetti di partenza: si tratta di Vladyslav Bukhov, campione mondiale nei 50 metri stile libero, e Denys Kesyl, specialista dei 200 metri farfalla. Tanti francesi al via: l’argento olimpico Maxime Grousset, il polivalente Beryl Gastaldello sono due nomi. Tra le donne, le olandesi Tessa Giele e la detentrice del record europeo Kira Toussaint.

IL REGOLAMENTO

Per quanto riguarda il regolamento, l’Euro Meet prevede come di consueto le batterie al mattino e poi le finali, alle quali accedono i migliori otto, per quanto riguarda i 50, 100 e 200 metri. Per i 400, 800 e 1500 stile libero, invece, previste le serie lente in mattinata e al pomeriggio le serie sulla carta più veloci. Da ricordare, infine, che questo evento mette in palio la possibilità di centrare i pass per i Mondiali di Singapore.

IL PROGRAMMA COMPLETO

Schedule Session No. 1 – Friday morning 31.01.2025 – 9:00

Warmup: 7:15 until 8:45

9:00 3. 200m Butterfly Women Prelim 14 + 0:10 3 Heats 24

9:10 4. 200m Butterfly Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:10 3 Heats 30

9:20 7. 100m Backstroke Women Prelim – Faster Heats14 + 0:08 4 Heats 40

9:28 8. 100m Backstroke Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:08 4 Heats 40

9:36 Change of start side 0:05

9:41 9. 50m Butterfly Women Prelim – Faster Heats14 + 0:05 4 Heats 40

9:46 10. 50m Butterfly Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:05 4 Heats 40

9:51 Change of start side 0:05

9:56 1. 400m Medley Women Slower Heats 14 + 0:13 2 Heats 18

10:09 2. 400m Medley Men Slower Heats 15 + 0:22 4 Heats 38

10:31 4. 200m Butterfly Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:07 2 Heats 16

10:38 5. 800m Freestyle Women Slower Heats 14 + 0:32 3 Heats 22

11:10 6. 1500m Freestyle Men Slower Heats 15 + 0:36 2 Heats 15

11:46 7. 100m Backstroke Women Prelim – Slower Heats14 + 0:07 3 Heats 24

11:53 8. 100m Backstroke Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:05 2 Heats 14

11:58 Change of start side 0:05

12:03 9. 50m Butterfly Women Prelim – Slower Heats14 + 0:07 6 Heats 53

12:10 10. 50m Butterfly Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:10 9 Heats 87

12:20 End of session Total duration 3:20

Schedule Session No. 2 – Friday afternoon 31.01.2025 – 16:00

Warmup: 14:15 until 15:45

16:00 103. 200m Butterfly Women B-Final – 2011 0:05 1 Heat –

16:05 104. 200m Butterfly Men B-Final – 2010 0:05 1 Heat –

16:10 107. 100m Backstroke Women B-Final – 2011 0:04 1 Heat –

16:14 108. 100m Backstroke Men B-Final – 2010 0:04 1 Heat –

16:18 Change of start side 0:05

16:23 109. 50m Butterfly Women B-Final – 2011 0:03 1 Heat –

16:26 110. 50m Butterfly Men B-Final – 2010 0:03 1 Heat –

16:29 End of B-Finals

16:40 101. 400m Medley Women Fastest Heat 14 + 0:08 1 Heat 10

16:48 102. 400m Medley Men Fastest Heat 15 + 0:07 1 Heat 10

16:55 103. 200m Butterfly Women A-Final – 2011 0:05 1 Heat –

17:00 104. 200m Butterfly Men A-Final – 2010 0:05 1 Heat –

17:05 Victory Ceremony 400m Medley W&M 0:06

17:11 105. 800m Freestyle Women Fastest Heat 14 + 0:13 1 Heat 10

17:24 106. 1500m Freestyle Men Fastest Heat 15 + 0:21 1 Heat 10

17:45 Victory Ceremony 200m Butterfly W&M 0:06

17:51 107. 100m Backstroke Women A-Final – 2011 0:05 1 Heat –

17:56 108. 100m Backstroke Men A-Final – 2010 0:05 1 Heat –

18:01 Victory Ceremony 800m Freestyle W & 1500m Freestyle M 0:06

18:07 109. 50m Butterfly Women A-Final – 2011 0:03 1 Heat –

18:10 110. 50m Butterfly Men A-Final – 2010 0:03 1 Heat –

18:13 Victory Ceremony 100m Backstroke W&M / 50m Butterfly W&M 0:12

18:25 End of session Total duration 2:25

Schedule Session No. 3 – Saturday morning 01.02.2025 – 8:30

Warmup: 6:45 until 8:15

8:30 11. 50m Breaststroke Women Prelim – Faster Heats14 + 0:06 4 Heats 40

8:36 12. 50m Breaststroke Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:05 4 Heats 40

8:41 13. 50m Backstroke Women Prelim – Faster Heats14 + 0:06 4 Heats 40

8:47 14. 50m Backstroke Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:05 4 Heats 40

8:52 Change of start side 0:05

8:57 15. 200m Freestyle Women Prelim – Faster Heats14 + 0:09 3 Heats 30

9:06 16. 200m Freestyle Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:09 3 Heats 30

9:15 17. 100m Butterfly Women Prelim – Faster Heats14 + 0:07 4 Heats 40

9:22 18. 100m Butterfly Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:07 4 Heats 40

9:29 19. 200m Breaststroke Women Prelim 14 + 0:12 3 Heats 30

9:41 20. 200m Breaststroke Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:09 3 Heats 30

9:50 Change of start side 0:05

9:55 21. 50m Freestyle Women Prelim – Faster Heats14 + 0:05 4 Heats 40

10:00 22. 50m Freestyle Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:05 4 Heats 40

10:05 11. 50m Breaststroke Women Prelim – Slower Heat 14 + 0:02 1 Heat 10

10:07 12. 50m Breaststroke Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:06 4 Heats 33

10:13 13. 50m Backstroke Women Prelim – Slower Heats14 + 0:04 3 Heats 25

10:17 14. 50m Backstroke Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:04 2 Heats 15

10:21 Change of start side 0:05

10:26 15. 200m Freestyle Women Prelim – Slower Heats14 + 0:18 6 Heats 57

10:44 16. 200m Freestyle Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:21 8 Heats 80

11:05 17. 100m Butterfly Women Prelim – Slower Heats14 + 0:05 2 Heats 13

11:10 18. 100m Butterfly Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:09 5 Heats 44

11:19 20. 200m Breaststroke Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:13 4 Heats 37

11:32 Change of start side 0:05

11:37 21. 50m Freestyle Women Prelim – Slower Heats14 + 0:09 7 Heats 64

11:46 22. 50m Freestyle Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:09 8 Heats 80

11:55 Change of start side 0:05

12:00 23. 1500m Freestyle Women Prelim – Slower Heat 14 + 0:20 1 Heat 4

12:20 24. 800m Freestyle Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:39 4 Heats 31

12:59 End of session Total duration 4:29

Schedule Session No. 4 – Saturday afternoon 01.02.2025 – 16:00

Warmup: 14:15 until 15:45

16:00 111. 50m Breaststroke Women B-Final – 2011 0:03 1 Heat –

16:03 112. 50m Breaststroke Men B-Final – 2010 0:02 1 Heat –

16:05 113. 50m Backstroke Women B-Final – 2011 0:03 1 Heat –

16:08 114. 50m Backstroke Men B-Final – 2010 0:02 1 Heat –

16:10 Change of start side 0:05

16:15 115. 200m Freestyle Women B-Final – 2011 0:04 1 Heat –

16:19 116. 200m Freestyle Men B-Final – 2010 0:04 1 Heat –

16:23 117. 100m Butterfly Women B-Final – 2011 0:03 1 Heat –

16:26 118. 100m Butterfly Men B-Final – 2010 0:03 1 Heat –

16:29 119. 200m Breaststroke Women B-Final – 2011 0:04 1 Heat –

16:33 120. 200m Breaststroke Men B-Final – 2010 0:04 1 Heat –

16:37 Change of start side 0:02

16:39 121. 50m Freestyle Women B-Final – 2011 0:03 1 Heat –

16:42 122. 50m Freestyle Men B-Final – 2010 0:02 1 Heat –

16:44 End of B-Finals

16:50 115. 200m Freestyle Women A-Final – 2011 0:05 1 Heat –

16:55 Change of start side 0:02

16:57 111. 50m Breaststroke Women A-Final – 2011 0:03 1 Heat –

17:00 112. 50m Breaststroke Men A-Final – 2010 0:03 1 Heat –

17:03 Victory Ceremony 200m Freestyle W / 50m Breaststroke W&M 0:09

17:12 113. 50m Backstroke Women A-Final – 2011 0:03 1 Heat –

17:15 114. 50m Backstroke Men A-Final – 2010 0:03 1 Heat –

17:18 Change of start side 0:02

17:20 117. 100m Butterfly Women A-Final – 2011 0:04 1 Heat –

17:24 116. 200m Freestyle Men A-Final – 2010 0:05 1 Heat –

17:29 Victory Ceremony 50m Backstroke W&M / 100m Butterfly W 0:09

17:38 121. 50m Freestyle Women A-Final – 2011 0:03 1 Heat –

17:41 122. 50m Freestyle Men A-Final – 2010 0:03 1 Heat –

17:44 Change of start side 0:02

17:46 119. 200m Breaststroke Women A-Final – 2011 0:05 1 Heat –

17:51 118. 100m Butterfly Men A-Final – 2010 0:04 1 Heat –

17:55 123. 1500m Freestyle Women Fastest Heat 14 + 0:21 1 Heat 10

18:16 Victory Ceremony 200m Freestyle M / 50m Freestyle W&M 0:09

18:25 124. 800m Freestyle Men Fastest Heat 15 + 0:12 1 Heat 10

18:37 120. 200m Breaststroke Men A-Final – 2010 0:05 1 Heat –

18:42 Victory Ceremony 200m Breaststroke W / 100m Butterfly M / 1500m Freestyle W / 800m Freestyle M / 200 Breaststroke M 0:15

18:57 End of session Total duration 2:57

Schedule Session No. 5 – Sunday morning 02.02.2025 – 8:30

Warmup: 6:45 until 8:15

8:30 25. 400m Freestyle Women Prelim – Faster Heats14 + 0:16 3 Heats 30

8:46 26. 400m Freestyle Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:15 3 Heats 30

9:01 27. 100m Breaststroke Women Prelim – Faster Heats14 + 0:08 4 Heats 38

9:09 28. 100m Breaststroke Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:08 4 Heats 40

9:17 29. 200m Backstroke Women Prelim – Faster Heats14 + 0:10 3 Heats 30

9:27 30. 200m Backstroke Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:10 3 Heats 30

9:37 31. 200m Medley Women Prelim – Faster Heats14 + 0:10 3 Heats 30

9:47 32. 200m Medley Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:09 3 Heats 30

9:56 33. 100m Freestyle Women Prelim – Faster Heats14 + 0:07 4 Heats 40

10:03 34. 100m Freestyle Men Prelim – Faster Heats15 + 0:07 4 Heats 40

10:10 25. 400m Freestyle Women Prelim – Slower Heats14 + 0:12 2 Heats 20

10:22 26. 400m Freestyle Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:21 4 Heats 35

10:43 27. 100m Breaststroke Women Prelim – Slower Heat 14 + 0:03 1 Heat 3

10:46 28. 100m Breaststroke Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:08 4 Heats 34

10:54 29. 200m Backstroke Women Prelim – Slower Heat 14 + 0:04 1 Heat 7

10:58 30. 200m Backstroke Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:07 2 Heats 13

11:05 31. 200m Medley Women Prelim – Slower Heats14 + 0:10 3 Heats 24

11:15 32. 200m Medley Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:16 5 Heats 42

11:31 33. 100m Freestyle Women Prelim – Slower Heats14 + 0:16 9 Heats 81

11:47 34. 100m Freestyle Men Prelim – Slower Heats15 + 0:17 11 Heats 107

12:04 End of session Total duration 3:34

Schedule Session No. 6 – Sunday afternoon 02.02.2025 – 16:00

Warmup: 14:15 until 15:45

16:00 127. 100m Breaststroke Women B-Final – 2011 0:04 1 Heat –

16:04 128. 100m Breaststroke Men B-Final – 2010 0:04 1 Heat –

16:08 129. 200m Backstroke Women B-Final – 2011 0:05 1 Heat –

16:13 130. 200m Backstroke Men B-Final – 2010 0:05 1 Heat –

16:18 131. 200m Medley Women B-Final – 2011 0:05 1 Heat –

16:23 132. 200m Medley Men B-Final – 2010 0:05 1 Heat –

16:28 133. 100m Freestyle Women B-Final – 2011 0:04 1 Heat –

16:32 134. 100m Freestyle Men B-Final – 2010 0:04 1 Heat –

16:36 End of B-Finals

16:40 125. 400m Freestyle Women A-Final – 2011 0:08 1 Heat –

16:48 128. 100m Breaststroke Men A-Final – 2010 0:04 1 Heat –

16:52 127. 100m Breaststroke Women A-Final – 2011 0:04 1 Heat –

16:56 126. 400m Freestyle Men A-Final – 2010 0:07 1 Heat –

17:03 Victory Ceremony 400m Freestyle W / 100m Breaststroke M 0:06

17:09 129. 200m Backstroke Women A-Final – 2011 0:05 1 Heat –

17:14 132. 200m Medley Men A-Final – 2010 0:05 1 Heat –

17:19 133. 100m Freestyle Women A-Final – 2011 0:04 1 Heat –

17:23 134. 100m Freestyle Men A-Final – 2010 0:04 1 Heat –

17:27 Victory Ceremony 100m Breaststroke W / 400m Freestyle M / 200 Backstroke W 0:09

17:36 131. 200m Medley Women A-Final – 2011 0:05 1 Heat –

17:41 130. 200m Backstroke Men A-Final – 2010 0:05 1 Heat –

17:46 Victory Ceremony 200m Individual Medley M / 100m Freestyle W&M / 200m Individual Medley W / 200m Backstroke M 0:15

18:01 Victory Ceremony Team Classification 0:03

18:04 End of session Total duration 2:04