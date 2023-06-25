Pagelle Inghilterra-Israele 2-0: voti e tabellino Europei Under 21
Le pagelle, i voti, il tabellino, le ammonizioni e i gol di Inghilterra-Israele, match valevole la seconda giornata dei gironi Europei Under 21.
INGHILTERRA (4-4-2): Trafford 7; Garner 6.5, Colwill 6, Harwood-Bellis 6.5, Johnson 6.5; Smith Rowe 7.5 (70′ Elliott), Jones 7, Gomes 6 (70′ Skipp), Gibbs-White 6.5 (79′ Ramsey); Gordon 7.5 (61′ Archer), Madueke 6 (60′ Palmer).
ISRAELE (5-4-1): Peretz 5.5; Jaber 6, Lemkin 6, G. Cohen 6.5, Revivo 6, Layous 5.5 (59′ Hofmayster); Khalaili 6 (46′ Hajaj), Gandelman 5.5, Azoulay 7 (59′ Gurno), Gloukh 5.5; Turgeman 5.5 (76′ Bilu).
ARBITRO: Obrenovic 6
RETI: 16′ Gordon, 69′ Rowe
NOTE: Serata serena, terreno di gioco in buone condizioni.
Ammoniti: Johnson, Jones, Hajaj
Angoli: 2-2
Recupero: 0′ 1T – 4′ 2T