Tabellone FA Cup 2022/2023: gli accoppiamenti

Prende il via nel primo weekend completo di gennaio la FA Cup 2022/2023, con il terzo turno in cui entrano in gioco anche le squadre più forti: ecco di seguito il tabellone sempre aggiornato con gli accoppiamenti fino alla finale. Il fascino della prestigiosa competizione inglese è sempre tanto, principalmente per il fatto che a sfidare le grandi possono essere squadre di terza o quarta divisione sul proprio campo, ma anche per il sorteggio integrale degli accoppiamenti che hanno decretato subito Manchester City-Chelsea, Liverpool-Wolves e Manchester United-Everton. Si parte nel giorno dell’Epifania per una quattro giorni di calcio elettrizzante, di seguito tutte le informazioni in merito al tabellone e agli accoppiamenti dell’FA Cup.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Stockport County vs Walsall

Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Derby County vs Barnsley

Cardiff City vs Leeds United

Brentford vs West Ham United

AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley

Coventry City vs Wrexham

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic

Oxford United vs Arsenal

Fleetwood Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge o Gillingham vs Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Swansea City

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

Hull City vs Fulham

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United

Manchester United vs Everton

Reading vs Watford

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United