Tabellone FA Cup 2022/2023: gli accoppiamenti
Prende il via nel primo weekend completo di gennaio la FA Cup 2022/2023, con il terzo turno in cui entrano in gioco anche le squadre più forti: ecco di seguito il tabellone sempre aggiornato con gli accoppiamenti fino alla finale. Il fascino della prestigiosa competizione inglese è sempre tanto, principalmente per il fatto che a sfidare le grandi possono essere squadre di terza o quarta divisione sul proprio campo, ma anche per il sorteggio integrale degli accoppiamenti che hanno decretato subito Manchester City-Chelsea, Liverpool-Wolves e Manchester United-Everton. Si parte nel giorno dell’Epifania per una quattro giorni di calcio elettrizzante, di seguito tutte le informazioni in merito al tabellone e agli accoppiamenti dell’FA Cup.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Stockport County vs Walsall
Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Derby County vs Barnsley
Cardiff City vs Leeds United
Brentford vs West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
Coventry City vs Wrexham
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Aston Villa vs Stevenage
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Oxford United vs Arsenal
Fleetwood Town vs Queens Park Rangers
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
Dagenham & Redbridge o Gillingham vs Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City
Bristol City vs Swansea City
Hartlepool United vs Stoke City
Hull City vs Fulham
Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Millwall vs Sheffield United
Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United
Manchester United vs Everton
Reading vs Watford
Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United