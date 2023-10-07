Fulham-Sheffield United, infortunio shock alla caviglia per Basham (VIDEO)

Gravissimo infortunio per Chris Basham dello Sheffield United durante il primo tempo del match contro il Fulham in Premier League. Il giocatore della squadra ospite, infatti, si è fatto male alla caviglia in un contrasto con un avversario e purtroppo per lui l’osso è uscito fuori dalla sua normale dislocazione. Immagini davvero brutte quelle che arrivano dall’Inghilterra, infortunio tremendo e il rischio è che debba star fuori a lungo. In basso e in alto ecco il video, immagini non consigliate a un pubblico sensibile.

Can we all wish Chris Basham well after this horrific injury,

If this was a Man Utd player not a Sheffield United it would be everywhere

Get will soon skipper #Twitterblades#SUFC pic.twitter.com/FoVRoH5j7e

