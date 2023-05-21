menu
Brighton, De Zerbi ai tifosi: “Vogliamo andare in Europa League”

Roberto De Zerbi Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi ha portato il Brighton ufficialmente in Europa. Per il momento è certo la qualificazione alla Conference League, ma in realtà l’obiettivo è un altro e il tecnico bresciano lo fa sapere anche ai tifosi: “Vogliamo giocare in Europa League”. Manca un solo punto alla squadra per raggiungere questo incredibile traguardo al termine di una grande stagione.

