Brighton, De Zerbi ai tifosi: “Vogliamo andare in Europa League”

Roberto De Zerbi ha portato il Brighton ufficialmente in Europa. Per il momento è certo la qualificazione alla Conference League, ma in realtà l’obiettivo è un altro e il tecnico bresciano lo fa sapere anche ai tifosi: “Vogliamo giocare in Europa League”. Manca un solo punto alla squadra per raggiungere questo incredibile traguardo al termine di una grande stagione.

"We want to play in Europa League not in the Conference League"

Roberto De Zerbi with a message to the Brighton fans after sealing European football next season 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/2oclWSQjtx

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 21, 2023