Basket, Eurocup 2022/2023: risultati e classifiche aggiornate

I risultati e le classifiche aggiornate della Eurocup 2022/2023 di basket. Tutto pronto per l’inizio della competizione europea, che prenderà il via martedì 11 ottobre con la regular season. Tre le italiane impegnate, ovvero Dolomiti Energia Trento, Germani Brescia e Umana Reyer Venezia. Un totale di 20 squadre, suddivise in un’iniziale Regular Season di due gruppi da dieci, si contenderanno il trofeo che lo scorso anno è stato vinto dalla Virtus Bologna. Di seguito, quindi, tutti i risultati e le classifiche, dai gironi fino alla finale.

REGOLAMENTO

CLASSIFICHE GIRONI

GRUPPO A

Joventut Badalona 4V-1P

Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse 4V-1P

Frutti Extra Bursaspor 3V-2P

Umana Reyer Venezia 3V-2P

Prometey Slobozhanske 3V-2P

Germani Brescia 2V-3P

U-BT Cluj-Napoca 2V-3P

Ratiopharm Ulm 2V-3P

7Bet-Lietkabelis Panevezys 2V-3P

Olimpija Ljubljana 0V-5P

GRUPPO B

Promitheas Patras 4V-1P

Gran Canaria 4V-1P

Turk Telekom Ankara 4V-1P

Hapoel Tel Aviv 3V-2P

Buducnost VOLI Podgorica 3V-2P

Paris Basketball 3V-2P

London Lions 2V-3P

Veolia Towers Hamburg 2V-3P

Dolomiti Energia Trento 0V-5P

Slask Wroclaw 0V-5P

RISULTATI EUROCUP 2022/2023

1^ GIORNATA

Martedì 11 ottobre

Ore 19:00 – Hapoel Tel Aviv – London Lions 76-59

Ore 19:00 – Telekom Turk Ankara – Paris Basketball 75-90

Ore 19:15 – Ratiopharm Ulm – Umana Reyer Venezia 81-80

Ore 20:45 – Joventut Badalona – Germani Brescia 81-63

Mercoledì 12 ottobre

Ore 18:00 – Prometey Slobozhanske – 7Bet-Lietkabelis Panevezys 82-71

Ore 19:00 – Buducnost VOLI Podgorica – Veolia Towers Hamburg 66-73

Ore 19:30 – Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse – U-BT Cluj-Napoca 88-85

Ore 20:00 – Dolomiti Energia Trento – Promitheas Patras 76-89

Ore 20:00 – Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana – Frutti Extra Bursaspor 73-81

Ore 21:00 – Gran Canaria – Slask Wroclaw 92-81

2^ GIORNATA

Martedì 18 ottobre

Ore 19:30 – Veolia Towers Hamburg – Turk Telekom Ankara 83-88

Ore 20:00 – Slask Wroclaw – Buducnost VOLI Podgorica 59-98

Ore 20:00 – Umana Reyer Venezia – Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse 73-79

Ore 20:30 – London Lions – Dolomiti Energia Trento 80-75

Mercoledì 19 ottobre

Ore 18:00 – 7Bet-Lietkabelis Panevezys – ratiopharm Ulm 80-76

Ore 18:30 – Promitheas Patras – Gran Canaria 93-76

Ore 19:00 – Frutti Extra Bursaspor – Joventut Badalona 81-72

Ore 19:30 – U-BT Cluj-Napoca – Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana 94-76

Ore 20:30 – Paris Basketball – Hapoel Tel Aviv 86-100

Ore 20:30 – Germani Brescia – Prometey Slobozhanske 104-70

3^ GIORNATA

Martedì 25 ottobre

Ore 18:00 – U-BT Cluj-Napoca – Umana Reyer Venezia 80-85

Ore 19:00 – Buducnost VOLI Podgorica – Promitheas Patras 95-89

Ore 19:30 – Veolia Towers Hamburg – Slask Wroclaw 87-83

Ore 20:00 – Dolomiti Energia Trento – Paris Basketball 86-91

Mercoledì 26 ottobre

Ore 18:00 – Prometey Slobozhanske – Frutti Extra Bursaspor 90-84

Ore 19:00 – Turk Telekom Ankara – Hapoel Tel Aviv 89-77

Ore 19:30 – Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse – 7Bet-Lietkabelis Panevezys 86-73

Ore 19:30 – ratiopharm Ulm – Germani Brescia 90-98

Ore 19:30 – Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana – Joventut Badalona 78-100

Ore 21:00 – Gran Canaria – London Lions 87-69

4^ GIORNATA

Martedì 1 novembre

Ore 18:30 – Promitheas Patras – Veolia Towers Hamburg 81-77

Ore 20:00 – Slask Wroclaw – Turk Telekom Ankara 71-75

Ore 20:30 – Germani Brescia – Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse 69-71

Ore 20:30 – London Lions – Buducnost VOLI Podgorica 78-87

Mercoledì 2 novembre

Ore 18:00 – 7Bet-Lietkabelis Panevezys – U-BT Cluj-Napoca 89-84

Ore 18:00 – Frutti Extra Bursaspor – ratiopharm Ulm 86-90

Ore 18:45 – Hapoel Tel Aviv – Dolomiti Energia Trento 93-63

Ore 20:15 – Umana Reyer Venezia – Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana 76-68

Ore 20:15 – Joventut Badalona – Prometey Slobozhanske 82-77

Ore 20:30 – Paris Basketball – Gran Canaria 81-89

5^ GIORNATA

Martedì 22 novembre

Ore 19:00 – Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse – Frutti Extra Bursaspor 80-89

Ore 19:30 – Veolia Towers Hamburg – London Lions 75-103

Ore 20:00 – Umana Reyer Venezia – 7Bet-Lietkabelis Panevezys 74-71

Ore 20:00 – Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana – Prometey Slobozhanske 89-94

Mercoledì 23 novembre

Ore 17:45 – Turk Telekom Ankara – Dolomiti Energia Trento 81-66

Ore 18:30 – U-BT Cluj-Napoca – Germani Brescia 91-86

Ore 19:00 – Buducnost VOLI POdgorica – Paris Basketball 74-77

Ore 19:30 – Ratiopharm Ulm – Joventut Badalona 54-68

Ore 20:00 – Slask Wroclaw – Promitheas Patras 76-78

Ore 21:00 – Gran Canaria – Hapoel Tel Aviv 85-83