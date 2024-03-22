Altro

Kate Middleton annuncia la malattia: torneo NCAA interrotto, poi i messaggi di vicinanza

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton - Foto Ray Giubilo

La principessa del Galles Kate Middleton ha annunciato la malattia. Le è infatti stato diagnosticato un tumore, come annunciato da lei poche ore fa. La CBS ha interrotto la copertura del torneo universitario NCAA per mandare in onda il video della reale. Poco dopo, la trasmissione è ripresa. Nel frattempo, non sono mancati i messaggi di vicinanza alla donna anche dal mondo sportivo. Il profilo Twitter di Wimbledon ha pubblicato una foto della principessa al torneo, augurandole una pronta guarigione e vicinanza alla famiglia.

 

