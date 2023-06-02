menu
Gasquet su twitter: “Mi ritiro dal tennis”. Ma il profilo è stato hackerato

Richard Gasquet

Anche il tennista Richard Gasquet è stato vittima di un attacco hacker sul suo profilo twitter. Nella serata di ieri è apparso un messaggio in cui veniva annunciato il ritiro dal tennis professionistco, il che sarebbe anche potuto risultare plausibile visto che il talento transalpino è un classe ’86. Ma la “pubblicità” presente nel tweet in questione non lascia dubbi. Si è trattato di un attacco hacker.

