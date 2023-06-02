Gasquet su twitter: “Mi ritiro dal tennis”. Ma il profilo è stato hackerato

Anche il tennista Richard Gasquet è stato vittima di un attacco hacker sul suo profilo twitter. Nella serata di ieri è apparso un messaggio in cui veniva annunciato il ritiro dal tennis professionistco, il che sarebbe anche potuto risultare plausibile visto che il talento transalpino è un classe ’86. Ma la “pubblicità” presente nel tweet in questione non lascia dubbi. Si è trattato di un attacco hacker.

It is with emotion that I announce today my tennis retirement after 20 years on the tour. I will now devote myself to my new project @justaneggcoin. I hope you will give $EGG the same support you have given me. Thank you 🎾❤️🥚 pic.twitter.com/lp2fIOVOnp

— Richard Gasquet (@richardgasquet1) June 1, 2023