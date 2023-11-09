menu
Calcio estero, Ultimi Articoli

Calciatrice Van Ginkel nella bufera: urla ‘heil Hitler’ a un corteo pro Israele

di
13
Breaking News Ultim'ora - Breaking News - GoodManPL (pixabay.com)

La calciatrice Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel è nei guai. Qualche giorno fa, infatti, è stata ripresa a Beverly Hills mentre si fermava in macchina davanti a un corteo in supporto di Israele per urlare: “Heil Hitler” e fare il saluto romano. Nel video, si scorge anche il suo fidanzato, Samim Hayad, che ha pubblicato delle scuse sul suo profilo Instagram, mentre tutto tace da Van Ginkel.

0

Altri articoli che potrebbero piacerti

Eurolega, Ultimi Articoli

Tutte le info sulla competizione

Ultimi Articoli, Vela

Vela: azzurre ancora al comando nella seconda giornata dei Campionati Europei di Vilamoura 2023, validi come qualificazione

Calcio, Ultimi Articoli

Le parole di Barone dopo la partita della Fiorentina in Conference League