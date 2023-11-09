Calciatrice Van Ginkel nella bufera: urla ‘heil Hitler’ a un corteo pro Israele

La calciatrice Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel è nei guai. Qualche giorno fa, infatti, è stata ripresa a Beverly Hills mentre si fermava in macchina davanti a un corteo in supporto di Israele per urlare: “Heil Hitler” e fare il saluto romano. Nel video, si scorge anche il suo fidanzato, Samim Hayad, che ha pubblicato delle scuse sul suo profilo Instagram, mentre tutto tace da Van Ginkel.

Beverly Hills, CA – car driving by a pro Israel rally yesterday stopped to shout “Heil Hitler” then proceeded to throw up a Nazi salute (caught on camera). Recognize them? DM us. pic.twitter.com/pX9U6N4NPU — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 6, 2023