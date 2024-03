F1 GP Australia 2024, Vasseur: “Venerdì incoraggiante, ma per le qualifiche si riparte da zero”

Photo LiveMedia/Florent Gooden/DPPI , Singapore, September 16, 2023, Formula 1 Championship F1 - SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2023 Image shows: VASSEUR Frédéric (fra), Team Principal & General Manager of the Scuderia Ferrari, portrait during the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, 15th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from September 15 to 17, 2023 on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore LiveMedia - World Copyright