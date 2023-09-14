menu
F1, Alfa Romeo: ufficiale il prolungamento di Guanyu Zhou fino al 2024

Guanyou Zhou Guanyou Zhou - Foto LiveMedia/Xavi Bonilla/DPPI

Tramite i propri canali ufficiali, l’Alfa Romeo ha reso noto di aver raggiunto l’accordo con Guanyu Zhou per il prolungamento del contratto. Il pilota cinese si è legato al team fino al 2024 e correrà dunque in Formula 1 anche nella prossima stagione. “Siamo lieti di annunciare che Guanyu Zhou ha prolungato il suo contratto per un altro anno e continuerà a correre per la squadra insieme a Valtteri Bottas la prossima stagione” si legge in un tweet.

