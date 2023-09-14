F1, Alfa Romeo: ufficiale il prolungamento di Guanyu Zhou fino al 2024

Tramite i propri canali ufficiali, l’Alfa Romeo ha reso noto di aver raggiunto l’accordo con Guanyu Zhou per il prolungamento del contratto. Il pilota cinese si è legato al team fino al 2024 e correrà dunque in Formula 1 anche nella prossima stagione. “Siamo lieti di annunciare che Guanyu Zhou ha prolungato il suo contratto per un altro anno e continuerà a correre per la squadra insieme a Valtteri Bottas la prossima stagione” si legge in un tweet.

No.24 is here to stay for 2024. 🤝

We're delighted to announce that @ZhouGuanyu24 has extended his contract for another year and will continue racing for the team alongside @ValtteriBottas next season.

Let's go, Zhou! 🙌 #F1 pic.twitter.com/JIkF8YavBf

— Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) September 14, 2023