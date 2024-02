Inter-Atletico Madrid porta 9,2 milioni di incasso: terzo più alto di sempre per un’italiana

Photo LiveMedia/Nderim Kaceli Milan , Italy, May 16, 2023, UEFA Champions League football match Semifinal - Inter - FC Internazionale vs AC Milan Image shows: Henrikh Mkhitaryan of FC Internazionale during the Uefa Champions League Semi-Finals second leg, football match between Inter Fc and Ac Milan on 16 May 2023 at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, San Siro - Milan Italy. Photo Nderim Kaceli LiveMedia - World Copyright