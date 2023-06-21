Champions League 2023/2024, secondo turno preliminare: tabellone e accoppiamenti

La Uefa a Nyon ha sorteggiato gli accoppiamenti e il tabellone del secondo turno preliminare di Champions League 2023/2024. Si gioca il 25/26 luglio (andata) e il 1°/2 agosto (ritorno). Il Galatasaray entra in scena in questo turno del preliminare del torneo. Proprio come altre big, come il Copenaghen, Dinamo Zagabria e il Ferencvaros. Nel percorso piazzate, le sfide tra Dnipro e Panathinaikos e tra Servette e Genk.

Percorso Campioni

Group 1

Winners of match 3: Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU) / Struga (MKD) vs Galatasaray (TUR)

Winners of match 2: Ballkani (KOS) / Ludogorets (BUL) vs Winners of match 5: Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) / Valmiera (LVA)

Winners of match 4: Raków Czestochowa (POL) / Flora Tallinn (EST) vs Winners of match 1: Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) / Qarabağ (AZE)

Group 2

Winners of match 6: KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) / Ferencváros (HUN)

vs Winners of match 9: Häcken (SWE) / The New Saints (WAL)

Winners of match 7: HJK Helsinki (FIN) / Larne (NIR) vs Molde (NOR)

Winners of match 8: Shamrock Rovers (IRL) / Winners of the Preliminary Round vs Copenhagen (DEN)

Group 3

Winners of match 11: Farul Constanța (ROU) / Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) vs Winners of match 14: Hamrun Spartans (MLT) / Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Aris Limassol (CYP) vs Winners of match 12: Partizani (ALB) / BATE Borisov (BLR)

Winners of match 15: Urartu (ARM) / Zrinjski (BIH) vs Winners of match 10: Slovan Bratislava (SVK) / Swift Hesper (LUX)

GNK Dinamo (CRO) vs Winners of match 13: Astana (KAZ) / Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)

Percorso Piazzate

Dnipro-1 (UKR) vs Panathinaikos (GRE)

Servette (SUI) vs Genk (BEL)