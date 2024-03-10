Tottenham, Dragusin celebrato dai tifosi Spurs: “Assolutamente incredibile”

Il Tottenham si gode Radu Dragusin, ex difensore del Genoa, acquistato a gennaio per 25 milioni di euro più cinque di bonus e il prestito di Djed Spence come contropartita tecnica. Il centrale scuola Juventus prima di oggi aveva accumulato solamente otto minuti in tre diverse partite (contro Manchester United, Brentford ed Everton), ma oggi contro l’Aston Villa è sceso in campo al 49′ a seguito dell’infortunio di van de Ven. Una chance importante, che il nazionale romeno non ha sprecato. “Dobbiamo dare credito a Dragusin oggi, è entrato ed è stato assolutamente incredibile. Abbiamo un difensore centrale di riserva molto forte”, scrive la community Spurs su Twitter, TalkTHFC. “Che giocatore è Dragusin? Questo è solo l’inizio, il meglio deve ancora venire”, aggiunge lo youtuber di fede Tottenham, Jaco. “Bisogna dare molto merito a Dragusin. Non ha giocato molto, è entrato in una partita cruciale e ha giocato bene. Sono anni che ci manca questo tipo di profondità”, scrive un altro utente sui social. E c’è chi loda la mossa di mercato del Tottenham, che ha ceduto Dier al Bayern e lo ha sostituito con il classe 2002. Un “upgrade” vero e proprio secondo più di un tifoso.

