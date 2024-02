Formazioni ufficiali Manchester United-Fulham, Premier League 2023/2024

Photo LiveMedia/Nigel Keene/DPPI , Germany, September 20, 2023, UEFA Champions League football match FOOTBALL - CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - BAYERN MUNICH v MANCHESTER UNITED Image shows: Erik ten Hag Manager of Manchester United during the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany on 20 September 2023. Photo Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages / DPPI LiveMedia - World Copyright