Highlights Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: il momento del ko (VIDEO)

Jake Paul batte Mike Perry per ko e aggiunge un’altra vittoria contro un fighter di mma nella sua carriera pugilistica. Lo youtuber 27enne, dopo aver atterrato Perry due volte tra il primo e il secondo round, ha chiuso la contesa nella sesta ripresa con un overhand che ha spento la luce al rivale. Dopo la sfida, Paul ha invitato Alex Pereira a combattere contro di lui. Intanto, ecco il momento del ko inflitto a Perry.
VIDEO
Il primo atterramento
Jake Paul just dropped Mike Perry in the first minute of the fight 😱 pic.twitter.com/qZtdtcfzds
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 21, 2024
Il ko
Jake Paul STOPS Mike Perry 😤
–#PaulPerry
Saturday, July 20th
Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL
Live on @DAZNBoxing#JakePaul #MikePerry pic.twitter.com/9fOuvArKsO
— Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) July 21, 2024