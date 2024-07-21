Video e Podcast

Highlights Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: il momento del ko (VIDEO)

Di Redazione - il
Jake Paul
Jake Paul - Foto Alejandro Salazar/PxImages / IPA

Jake Paul batte Mike Perry per ko e aggiunge un’altra vittoria contro un fighter di mma nella sua carriera pugilistica. Lo youtuber 27enne, dopo aver atterrato Perry due volte tra il primo e il secondo round, ha chiuso la contesa nella sesta ripresa con un overhand che ha spento la luce al rivale. Dopo la sfida, Paul ha invitato Alex Pereira a combattere contro di lui. Intanto, ecco il momento del ko inflitto a Perry.

VIDEO

Il primo atterramento

Il ko

