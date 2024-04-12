Moto 3, risultati e classifica prove libere GP Americhe 2024

Sul circuito di Austin, in Texas, va in scena il Gran Premio delle Americhe, terza tappa del motomondiale 2024. La Moto3 torna dunque in pista per iniziare il fine settimana statunitense, con le prove libere che hanno segnato il via del Gran Premio. Alonso ha segnato il tempo più veloce della giornata in 2:16-537, tallonato a breve distanza da Holgado. Terzo posto per Rueda, mentre chiudono la Top 5 Munoz e Veijer.

Alonso D. (Gasgas Aspar Team) 2:16.537 Holgado D. (Red Bull Ktm Tech 3) +0”182 Rueda J. (red bull ktm ajo) +0”223 Munoz D. (Boe Motorsports) +0”242 Veijer C. (Husqvarna Intact GP) +0”634 Bertelle M. (Snipers Team) +0”723 Fernandez A. (Leopard Racing) +0”819 Piqueras A. (Leopard Racing) +0”824 Ortola I. (Mt Helmets MSI) +0”883 Suzuki T. (Husqvarna Intact GP) +0”897 Nepa S. (MTA Team) +1”061 Furusato T. (Honda Team Asia) +1”077 Farioli F. (SIC58 Squadra Corse) +1”104 Yamanaka R. (Mt Helmets MSI) +1”125 Kelso J. (Boe Motorsports) +1”177 Esteban J. (Gasgas Aspar Team) +1”220 Ogden S. (Visiontrack Racing Team) +1”281 Almansa D. (Snipers Team) +1”654 Lunetta L. (SIC58 Squadra Corse) +1”897 Roulstone J. (Red Bull Ktm Tech 3) +2”348 Zurutuza X. (red bull ktm ajo) +2”410 Whatley J. (Visiontrack Racing Team) +2”606 Carraro N. (MTA Team) +2”799 Buasri T. (Honda Team Asia) +2”979 Dettwiler N. (CIP Green Power)+3”059 Rossi R. (CIP Green Power) +3”176