Moto 3, risultati e classifica prove libere GP Americhe 2024

Moto 3
Moto 3 - Foto DPPI Panoramic/IPA Sport

Sul circuito di Austin, in Texas, va in scena il Gran Premio delle Americhe, terza tappa del motomondiale 2024. La Moto3 torna dunque in pista per iniziare il fine settimana statunitense, con le prove libere che hanno segnato il via del Gran Premio. Alonso ha segnato il tempo più veloce della giornata in 2:16-537, tallonato a breve distanza da Holgado. Terzo posto per Rueda, mentre chiudono la Top 5 Munoz e Veijer.

  1. Alonso D. (Gasgas Aspar Team) 2:16.537
  2. Holgado D. (Red Bull Ktm Tech 3) +0”182
  3. Rueda J. (red bull ktm ajo) +0”223
  4. Munoz D. (Boe Motorsports) +0”242
  5. Veijer C. (Husqvarna Intact GP) +0”634
  6. Bertelle M. (Snipers Team) +0”723
  7. Fernandez A. (Leopard Racing) +0”819
  8. Piqueras A. (Leopard Racing) +0”824
  9. Ortola I. (Mt Helmets MSI) +0”883
  10. Suzuki T. (Husqvarna Intact GP) +0”897
  11. Nepa S. (MTA Team) +1”061
  12. Furusato T. (Honda Team Asia) +1”077
  13. Farioli F. (SIC58 Squadra Corse) +1”104
  14. Yamanaka R. (Mt Helmets MSI) +1”125
  15. Kelso J. (Boe Motorsports) +1”177
  16. Esteban J. (Gasgas Aspar Team) +1”220
  17. Ogden S. (Visiontrack Racing Team) +1”281
  18. Almansa D. (Snipers Team) +1”654
  19. Lunetta L. (SIC58 Squadra Corse) +1”897
  20. Roulstone J. (Red Bull Ktm Tech 3) +2”348
  21. Zurutuza X. (red bull ktm ajo) +2”410
  22. Whatley J. (Visiontrack Racing Team) +2”606
  23. Carraro N. (MTA Team) +2”799
  24. Buasri T. (Honda Team Asia) +2”979
  25. Dettwiler N. (CIP Green Power)+3”059
  26. Rossi R. (CIP Green Power) +3”176

