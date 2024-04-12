Moto 3, risultati e classifica prove libere GP Americhe 2024

Sul circuito di Austin, in Texas, va in scena il Gran Premio delle Americhe, terza tappa del motomondiale 2024. La Moto3 torna dunque in pista per iniziare il fine settimana statunitense, con le prove libere che hanno segnato il via del Gran Premio. Alonso ha segnato il tempo più veloce della giornata in 2:16-537, tallonato a breve distanza da Holgado. Terzo posto per Rueda, mentre chiudono la Top 5 Munoz e Veijer.
- Alonso D. (Gasgas Aspar Team) 2:16.537
- Holgado D. (Red Bull Ktm Tech 3) +0”182
- Rueda J. (red bull ktm ajo) +0”223
- Munoz D. (Boe Motorsports) +0”242
- Veijer C. (Husqvarna Intact GP) +0”634
- Bertelle M. (Snipers Team) +0”723
- Fernandez A. (Leopard Racing) +0”819
- Piqueras A. (Leopard Racing) +0”824
- Ortola I. (Mt Helmets MSI) +0”883
- Suzuki T. (Husqvarna Intact GP) +0”897
- Nepa S. (MTA Team) +1”061
- Furusato T. (Honda Team Asia) +1”077
- Farioli F. (SIC58 Squadra Corse) +1”104
- Yamanaka R. (Mt Helmets MSI) +1”125
- Kelso J. (Boe Motorsports) +1”177
- Esteban J. (Gasgas Aspar Team) +1”220
- Ogden S. (Visiontrack Racing Team) +1”281
- Almansa D. (Snipers Team) +1”654
- Lunetta L. (SIC58 Squadra Corse) +1”897
- Roulstone J. (Red Bull Ktm Tech 3) +2”348
- Zurutuza X. (red bull ktm ajo) +2”410
- Whatley J. (Visiontrack Racing Team) +2”606
- Carraro N. (MTA Team) +2”799
- Buasri T. (Honda Team Asia) +2”979
- Dettwiler N. (CIP Green Power)+3”059
- Rossi R. (CIP Green Power) +3”176