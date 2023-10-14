Tabellone Atp Anversa 2023: Tsitsipas prima testa di serie, Nardi esordisce contro Thiem

Il tabellone del torneo Atp di Anversa 2023, che andrà in scena nella città belga da lunedì 16 a domenica 22 ottobre. A guidare il seeding è il greco Stefanos Tsitsipas, favorito numero uno per la vittoria finale della competizione, anche se dovrà fare i conti con Jan-Lennard Struff, Aleksandr Bublik ed Arthur Fils. Un solo italiano presente nel tabellone, Luca Nardi, che farà il suo esordio contro un ex top-ten come l’austriaco Dominic Thiem. Ecco il tabellone completo del torneo di Anversa.

IL TABELLONE

PRIMO TURNO

(1) Tsitsipas bye

Stricker vs Van De Zandschulp

(WC) Nardi vs Thiem

(Q) vs (5) Hanfmann

(4) Fils bye

Munar vs (WC) Lajal

(Q) vs Shevchenko

Maroszan vs (8) Varillas

(6) Carballes Baena vs (Q)

(WC) Goffin vs Halys

Barrere vs Galan

(3) Bublik bye

(7) Gasquet vs (Q)

Borges vs Koepfer

Rinderknech vs Gaston

(2) Struff