Parigi 2024, judo tabellone -70 kg femminile con Polling: gli accoppiamenti

Il tabellone e gli accoppiamenti della categoria -70 kg femminile di judo alle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024. In gara c’è l’azzurra Kim Polling, attesa ai sedicesimi di finale dalla portoghese Pina. In caso di vittoria, ad attenderla agli ottavi, c’è la forte croata Matic. Questi tutti gli abbinamenti del torneo che andrà in scena mercoledì 31 luglio.
TABELLONE -70 KG FEMMINILE JUDO
Matic (CRO) bye
Polling (ITA) vs Pina (POR)
Tsunoda Roustant (ESP) bye
Pogacnik (SLO) vs Memneloum (CHA)
van Djike (NED) bye
Samardzic (BIH) vs Olsen (DEN)
Nizoe (JPN) bye
Matniyazova (UZB) vs Mun (PRK)
Teltsidou (GRE) bye
Willems (BEL) vs Perez (PUR)
Butkereit (GER) bye
Coughlan (AUS) vs Gercsak (HUN)
Polleres (AUT) bye
Rasoanaivo (BLR) vs Yeats-Brown (GBR)
Gahie (FRA) bye
Goshen (ISR) vs Ogel (TUR)