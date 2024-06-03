Ciclismo

Giro del Delfinato 2024, le classifiche generali aggiornate dopo la seconda tappa: Cort Nielsen in giallo

Di Alessio Vinciguerra - il
Magnus Cort
Magnus Cort - Foto Jan De Meuleneir/IPA

Le classifiche del Giro del Delfinato 2024 aggiornate dopo la seconda tappa, la 142 km da Gannat a Col de Large. La maglia gialla passa sulle spalle del vincitore Magnus Cort Nielsen, che grazie all’abbuono riesce a mettersi davanti a Primoz Roglic e Matteo Jorgenson. Ecco tutte le classifiche aggiornate.

ORDINE DI ARRIVO

CLASSIFICA MAGLIA GIALLA

1. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Uno X-Mobility) 7h23’02
2. Primoz Roglic (Bora – Hansgrohe) +0’04”
3. Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0’06”
4. Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +0’08”
5. Cléement Champussin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) +0’10”
6. Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech) +0’10”
7. Oier Lazkano (Movistar Team) +0’10”
8. Krists Neilands (Israel – Premier Tech) +0’10”
9. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +0’10”
10. Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) +0’10”

CLASSIFICA MAGLIA VERDE

1. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Uno X-Mobility) 31 punti
2. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) 25
3. Primoz Roglic (Bora – Hansgrohe) 22

CLASSIFICA MAGLIA A POIS

1. Mathis Le Berre (Arkea-B&B Hotels) 14 punti
2. Filippo Conca (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) 6
3. Mark Jamie Donovan (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) 5

CLASSIFICA MAGLIA BIANCA

1. Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 7h23’08”
2. Oier Lazkano (Movistar Team) +0’04”
3. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +0’04”

