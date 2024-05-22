Euro 2024, i 28 pre-convocati della Scozia: presente il 18enne Doak

E’ stata diramata la lista dei pre-convocati della Scozia per Euro 2024, con il commissario tecnico Steve Clark che ha chiamato 28 giocatori. Non c’è ovviamente Lewis Ferguson, ai box per la rottura del crociato, mentre spicca il nome di Ben Doak, gioiellino del Liverpool con appena 5 presenze in stagione. Da segnalare anche il ritorno di James Forrest dopo circa tre anni. Di seguito l’elenco completo.
Portieri: Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian), Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).
Difensori: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).
Centrocampisti: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).
Attaccanti: Che Adams (Southampton), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), James Forrest (Celtic), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).