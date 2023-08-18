menu
Manchester City, De Bruyne si è operato: previsto stop di 3-4 mesi

Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne - Foto LiveMedia/Malcolm Bryce/DPPI

Pessime notizie per il Manchester City, che dovrà rinunciare a Kevin De Bruyne per un periodo tra i 3 e i 4 mesi. Dopo l’infortunio rimediato nella gara inaugurale della Premier League 2023/2024 contro il Burnley, il centrocampista belga si è infatti operato al tendine del ginocchio. “La notizia dopo la partita di Burnley è stata un duro colpo per me fisicamente e mentalmente. Ora che l’operazione è terminata, sono pronto per curare il mio corpo e tornare presto al lavoro. Grazie a tutti per il supporto” ha scritto sui social.

