Manchester City, De Bruyne si è operato: previsto stop di 3-4 mesi

Pessime notizie per il Manchester City, che dovrà rinunciare a Kevin De Bruyne per un periodo tra i 3 e i 4 mesi. Dopo l’infortunio rimediato nella gara inaugurale della Premier League 2023/2024 contro il Burnley, il centrocampista belga si è infatti operato al tendine del ginocchio. “La notizia dopo la partita di Burnley è stata un duro colpo per me fisicamente e mentalmente. Ora che l’operazione è terminata, sono pronto per curare il mio corpo e tornare presto al lavoro. Grazie a tutti per il supporto” ha scritto sui social.

The news after the Burnley game was a really big blow for me physically and mentally. Now the surgery is done I’m ready to heal my body and get back to work soon. Thank you all for the support👍 pic.twitter.com/dULTfmSTdr

— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) August 18, 2023