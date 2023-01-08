FA Cup 2022/2023, il tabellone del quarto turno: il Manchester City può incrociare l’Arsenal
Aspettando le ultime partite, replay compresi, è stato effettuato il sorteggio del quarto turno di FA Cup, che si giocherà fra il 27 e il 30 gennaio. Il Manchester City, dopo aver eliminato il Chelsea, attende una fra Oxford e Arsenal, che si affronteranno domani, mentre l’ex Paul Ince, oggi allenatore del Reading, tornerà all’Old Trafford per sfidare il Manchester United. Il Brighton di De Zerbi se la vedrà con una fra Liverpool e Wolverhampton, per il Tottenham di Antonio Conte ci sarà invece il Preston.
Il tabellone
Preston – Tottenham
Southampton – Blackpool
Wrexham – Sheffield United
Ipswich – Burnley
Manchester United – Reading
Luton Town/Wigan – Grimsby Town
Derby County – West Ham
Stoke City – Stevenage
Blackburn – Forest Green Rovers/Birmingham City
Walsall – Leicester
Sheffield Wednesday – Fleetwood Town
Manchester City – Oxford/Arsenal
Bristol City/Swansea – Chesterfield/West Brom
Brighton – Liverpool/Wolverhampton
Fulham – Sunderland
Boreham Wood/Accrington
Stanley – Cardiff/Leeds