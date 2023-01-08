menu
FA Cup 2022/2023, il tabellone del quarto turno: il Manchester City può incrociare l’Arsenal

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Aspettando le ultime partite, replay compresi, è stato effettuato il sorteggio del quarto turno di FA Cup, che si giocherà fra il 27 e il 30 gennaio. Il Manchester City, dopo aver eliminato il Chelsea, attende una fra Oxford e Arsenal, che si affronteranno domani, mentre l’ex Paul Ince, oggi allenatore del Reading, tornerà all’Old Trafford per sfidare il Manchester United. Il Brighton di De Zerbi se la vedrà con una fra Liverpool e Wolverhampton, per il Tottenham di Antonio Conte ci sarà invece il Preston.

Il tabellone

Preston – Tottenham

Southampton – Blackpool

Wrexham – Sheffield United

Ipswich – Burnley

Manchester United – Reading

Luton Town/Wigan – Grimsby Town

Derby County – West Ham

Stoke City – Stevenage

Blackburn – Forest Green Rovers/Birmingham City

Walsall – Leicester

Sheffield Wednesday – Fleetwood Town

Manchester City – Oxford/Arsenal

Bristol City/Swansea – Chesterfield/West Brom

Brighton – Liverpool/Wolverhampton

Fulham – Sunderland

Boreham Wood/Accrington

Stanley – Cardiff/Leeds

