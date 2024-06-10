Ciclismo

Giro di Svizzera 2024, risultati e ordine di arrivo seconda tappa: vince Coquard

Di Alessio Vinciguerra - il
Ciclismo
Ciclismo - Foto DIRK WAEM/Belga/Sipa USA

L’ordine di arrivo e la classifica della seconda tappa del Giro di Svizzera 2024, la Vaduz-Regensford di 177.3 chilometri. Ad aggiudicarsi la tappa in volata è Bryan Coquard, che riesce a superare Michael Matthews e Arnaud De Lie. Peccato per Alberto Bettiol, che aveva tentato l’allungo nel tratto finale di tappa, venendo ripreso a meno di un chilometro dal traguardo.

LE CLASSIFICHE GENERALI AGGIORNATE

ORDINE DI ARRIVO SECONDA TAPPA

  1. Brian Coquard (Cofidis) 4:06:39
  2. Michael Matthews (Team Jayco AlUla)
  3. Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny)
  4. Brandon Smith Rivera (Ineos Grenadiers)
  5. Rui Costa (EF Education)
  6. Axel Laurance (Alpecin – Deceuninck)
  7. Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)
  8. Roger Adrià (Bora – Hansgrohe)
  9. Francesco Busatto (Intermarché – Wanty)
  10. Stephen Williams (Israel – Premier Tech)

 

SportfaceTV

SportFace