Giro di Svizzera 2024, risultati e ordine di arrivo seconda tappa: vince Coquard

L’ordine di arrivo e la classifica della seconda tappa del Giro di Svizzera 2024, la Vaduz-Regensford di 177.3 chilometri. Ad aggiudicarsi la tappa in volata è Bryan Coquard, che riesce a superare Michael Matthews e Arnaud De Lie. Peccato per Alberto Bettiol, che aveva tentato l’allungo nel tratto finale di tappa, venendo ripreso a meno di un chilometro dal traguardo.
LE CLASSIFICHE GENERALI AGGIORNATE
ORDINE DI ARRIVO SECONDA TAPPA
- Brian Coquard (Cofidis) 4:06:39
- Michael Matthews (Team Jayco AlUla)
- Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny)
- Brandon Smith Rivera (Ineos Grenadiers)
- Rui Costa (EF Education)
- Axel Laurance (Alpecin – Deceuninck)
- Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)
- Roger Adrià (Bora – Hansgrohe)
- Francesco Busatto (Intermarché – Wanty)
- Stephen Williams (Israel – Premier Tech)