Champions League

Bellingham e il siparietto con Mourinho: “Puoi fare una foto con mia mamma?”

Di Alessio Vinciguerra - il
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham - Foto pressinphoto / IPA

José Mourinho, ieri analista per TNT Sports per la finale di Champions League tra Real Madrid e Borussia Dortmund, aveva una fan speciale sugli spalti di Wembley. Si tratta della mamma di Jude Bellingham, e il calciatore della Nazionale inglese – durante i festeggiamenti – non ha potuto esimersi dal chiedere al tecnico portoghese di posare per un foto insieme alla signora. Il siparietto si è chiuso con Mourinho che scherzosamente ha chiesto a Bellingham di ricambiare il favore andando a giocare al Fenerbahce, prossima squadra dell’ex Roma.

