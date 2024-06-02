Bellingham e il siparietto con Mourinho: “Puoi fare una foto con mia mamma?”

José Mourinho, ieri analista per TNT Sports per la finale di Champions League tra Real Madrid e Borussia Dortmund, aveva una fan speciale sugli spalti di Wembley. Si tratta della mamma di Jude Bellingham, e il calciatore della Nazionale inglese – durante i festeggiamenti – non ha potuto esimersi dal chiedere al tecnico portoghese di posare per un foto insieme alla signora. Il siparietto si è chiuso con Mourinho che scherzosamente ha chiesto a Bellingham di ricambiare il favore andando a giocare al Fenerbahce, prossima squadra dell’ex Roma.

🗣️ "Sorry about that, my mum's fancied you for years!" 🥰

Jude Bellingham's mother gets a treasured, & hard-earned, picture with Jose Mourinho after her son wins the Champions League. 😆pic.twitter.com/B7QE63usR3 https://t.co/hlcCSJKRl3

