Si apre una voragine in un campo da calcio in Illinois, nessun ferito (VIDEO)

Incredibile ciò che è successo ad Alton, negli Stati Uniti. Nella cittadina dell’Illinois si è aperta un’enorme voragine in un campo da calcio. Campo che era stato costruito sopra una miniera sotterranea. Ecco il video ripreso dalle telecamere dell’impianto. Nessuno era presente sul terreno di gioco al momento dell’apertura.

This is what happens when you build soccer fields above an underground mine.

A massive sinkhole has appeared in Alton, Illinois 100 feet wide by 30 feet deep. Thank goodness there was no one on the pitch when the disaster happened. pic.twitter.com/bSQg7dMIgf

— World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) June 27, 2024