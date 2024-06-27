Campo da calcio e pallone - Foto Pexels Creative Commons Zero (CC0)
Calcio

Si apre una voragine in un campo da calcio in Illinois, nessun ferito (VIDEO)

Di Tommaso de Laurentiis - il

Incredibile ciò che è successo ad Alton, negli Stati Uniti. Nella cittadina dell’Illinois si è aperta un’enorme voragine in un campo da calcio. Campo che era stato costruito sopra una miniera sotterranea. Ecco il video ripreso dalle telecamere dell’impianto. Nessuno era presente sul terreno di gioco al momento dell’apertura.

