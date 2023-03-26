Highlights GP Portogallo 2023 MotoGP: Bagnaia perfetto, Marquez sbaglia (VIDEO)

di Giorgio Billone 13

Il video con gli highlights del Gran Premio del Portogallo 2023 di MotoGP: a Portimao Bagnaia è perfetto, mentre Marquez sbaglia tutto e rovina la sua gara e quella di altri piloti. Trionfa dunque il campione del mondo in carica, che su una Ducati di alto livello trova la prima vittoria dopo essersi preso anche la sprint del sabato. Di seguito ecco le immagini salienti.

There is a piece of history at stake here! 🚨 If Maverick wins this race he'll become the first rider to win with three different manufacturers in the #MotoGP era! 🙌#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/HgOXxtLdiT — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) March 26, 2023

Great team effort from @KTM_Racing! 🤝 5th and 6th is remarkable after preseason worries! 👏#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/FBdDwAyj0c — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) March 26, 2023

Is this the breaking point now? 💥@PeccoBagnaia has just begun to stretch out an advantage! 💨#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/y9BH2zCK7C — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) March 26, 2023

This looks to be building into a blockbuster for the final podium place! 🥉 Bezzecchi holds it for now but he has huge pressure from behind! ⚔️#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/xKyA1QzsVw — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) March 26, 2023

The gap at the front is closing up once again! 🚨 Has Maverick found a second wind?! 💨#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/CerT9ONlBj — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) March 26, 2023

The recovery is over for @88jorgemartin! 🛑 He slides out at the top of the hill at Turn 10! 💥#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/jsnCPdnMRF — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) March 26, 2023