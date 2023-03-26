menu
Highlights GP Portogallo 2023 MotoGP: Bagnaia perfetto, Marquez sbaglia (VIDEO)

di
13

Il video con gli highlights del Gran Premio del Portogallo 2023 di MotoGP: a Portimao Bagnaia è perfetto, mentre Marquez sbaglia tutto e rovina la sua gara e quella di altri piloti. Trionfa dunque il campione del mondo in carica, che su una Ducati di alto livello trova la prima vittoria dopo essersi preso anche la sprint del sabato. Di seguito ecco le immagini salienti.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

