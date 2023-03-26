Highlights GP Portogallo 2023 MotoGP: Bagnaia perfetto, Marquez sbaglia (VIDEO)
Il video con gli highlights del Gran Premio del Portogallo 2023 di MotoGP: a Portimao Bagnaia è perfetto, mentre Marquez sbaglia tutto e rovina la sua gara e quella di altri piloti. Trionfa dunque il campione del mondo in carica, che su una Ducati di alto livello trova la prima vittoria dopo essersi preso anche la sprint del sabato. Di seguito ecco le immagini salienti.
🚦 LIGHTS OUT! 🚦@_moliveira88 gets a great start! 💨#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/498bz48RQv
The Champ means business! 👊@PeccoBagnaia to the front! 💪#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/zmRKYpCE4H
Really good to see @_moliveira88 sitting up and looking relatively OK #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/PS9l4Pz3qQ
There is a piece of history at stake here! 🚨
If Maverick wins this race he'll become the first rider to win with three different manufacturers in the #MotoGP era! 🙌#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/HgOXxtLdiT
That's how @alexmarquez73 managed to climb to 4th! 📈@jackmilleraus wide at Turn 5! 💨#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/85FPQWIH6F
Maverick is HOUNDING @PeccoBagnaia! 👊
And he's not the only Aprilia that's firing! 👀
Fastest lap from @AleixEspargaro! 🔥#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/u9IRPBUJED
Great team effort from @KTM_Racing! 🤝
5th and 6th is remarkable after preseason worries! 👏#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/FBdDwAyj0c
Is this the breaking point now? 💥@PeccoBagnaia has just begun to stretch out an advantage! 💨#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/y9BH2zCK7C
This looks to be building into a blockbuster for the final podium place! 🥉
Bezzecchi holds it for now but he has huge pressure from behind! ⚔️#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/xKyA1QzsVw
The gap at the front is closing up once again! 🚨
Has Maverick found a second wind?! 💨#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/CerT9ONlBj
The recovery is over for @88jorgemartin! 🛑
He slides out at the top of the hill at Turn 10! 💥#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/jsnCPdnMRF
The home hero LEADS! 🔥@PeccoBagnaia picks off @88jorgemartin for 2nd! ⚔️#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/fOGbcSMb10
A heroic ride from @BradBinder_33! 👏
Still suffering with an injury and he's into 4th from 14th! 🚀#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/7Wm2QKHTVd
THE DREAM DOUBLE! 🥇🥇@PeccoBagnaia stamps his authority all over Portimao! 🔥#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/yb2P3F0rzI
