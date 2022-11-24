Volley, Superlega 2022/2023: classifica e risultati della regular season
La classifica e tutti i risultati della regular season di Superlega 2022/2023. Archiviata la strepitosa estate azzurra, lo spettacolo della pallavolo continua con la massima serie del campionato italiano di volley maschile. Le 12 squadre iscritte sono pronte a darsi battaglia nella corsa per lo Scudetto, con la Luce Civitanova che proverà a difendere il titolo conquistato negli ultimi due anni. Di seguito la classifica e tutti i risultati della stagione regolare, aggiornati in tempo reale.
CLASSIFICA SUPERLEGA 2022/2023
Punti totali (partite vinte, partite perse)
- Sir Safety Susa Perugia 27 pt (9V-0P)
- Itas Trentino 16 pt (5V-4P)
- WithU Verona 14 pt (5V-3P)
- Top Volley Cisterna 14 pt (4V-4P)
- Valsa Group Modena 14pt (4V-5P)
- Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza 12 pt (4V-4P)
- Cucine Lube Civitanova 12 pt (4V-4P)
- Allianz Milano 11 pt (4V-4P)
- Vero Volley Monza 9 pt (3V-5P)
- Pallavolo Padova 6 pt (3V-4P)
- Gioiella Prisma Taranto 6 pt (2V-6P)
- Emma Villas Aubay Siena 3 pt (1V-5P)
TUTTI I RISULTATI
PRIMA GIORNATA ANDATA
SABATO 1 OTTOBRE 2022
19.00 Gioiella Prisma Taranto-Cucine Lube Civitanova 0-3 (23-25, 23-25, 21-25)
20.30 Pallavolo Padova-Valsa Group Modena 3-2 (25-22, 16-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-11)
DOMENICA 2 OTTOBRE 2022
15.30 Sir Safety Conad Perugia-Vero Volley Monza 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-18)
18.00 Itas Trentino-Emma Villas Aubay Siena 3-1 (25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17)
18.00 Allianz Milano-Top Volley Cisterna 0-3 (22-25, 19-25, 23-25)
20.30 Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza-WithU Verona 2-3 (20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 22-24)
SECONDA GIORNATA ANDATA
SABATO 8 OTTOBRE
18.00 Vero Volley Monza-Allianz Milano 2-3 (25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 11-15)
20.30 WithU Verona-Itas Trentino 3-2 (23-25, 27-25, 25-20, 28-30, 17-15)
DOMENICA 9 OTTOBRE
16.00 Top Volley Cisterna-Gioiella Prisma Taranto 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 28-26)
18.00 Emma Villas Aubay Siena-Sir Safety Susa Perugia 1-3 (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 19-25)
20.30 Cucine Lube Civitanova-Pallavolo Padova 2-3 (23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16, 13-15)
20.30 Valsa Group Modena-Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza 3-1 (25-21, 15-25, 25-22, 25-23)
TERZA GIORNATA ANDATA
SABATO 15 OTTOBRE
20.30 Sir Safety Susa Perugia-WithU Verona 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 19-25)
DOMENICA 16 OTTOBRE
15.30 Allianz Milano- Emma Villas Aubay Siena 3-0 (25-18, 29-27, 25-17)
18.00 Cucine Lube Civitanova-Valsa Group Modena 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-19)
18.00 Gioiella Prisma Taranto-Vero Volley Monza 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 35-19)
20.30 Top Volley Cisterna-Pallavolo Padova 3-1 (25-19, 30-32, 25-20, 25-15)
20.30 Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza-Itas Trentino 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22)
QUARTA GIORNATA ANDATA
SABATO 22 OTTOBRE
18.00 WithU Verona-Gioiella Prisma Taranto 2-3 (25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 13-15)
20.30 Emma Villas Aubay Siena-Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza 0-3 (12-25, 19-25, 22-25)
DOMENICA 23 OTTOBRE
15.30 Valsa Group Modena-Allianz Milano 2-3 (26-24, 21-25, 23-25, 14-16)
18.00 Itas Trentino-Top Volley Cisterna 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 35-33, 21-25, 15-13)
18.00 Vero Volley Monza-Cucine Lube Civitanova 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-12)
18.00 Pallavolo Padova-Sir Safety Susa Perugia 1-3 (25-21, 12-25, 19-25, 18-25)
QUINTA GIORNATA ANDATA
GIOVEDI’ 20 OTTOBRE
20.30 Itas Trentino-Cucine Lube Civitanova 2-3 (25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 30-32, 13-15)
SABATO 29 OTTOBRE
18.00 Top Volley Cisterna-Emma Villas Aubay Siena 1-3 (25-21, 23-25, 25-27, 25-27)
DOMENICA 30 OTTOBRE
15.30 Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza-Vero Volley Monza 31-3 (23-25, 25-18, 24-26, 18-25)
18.00 Allianz Milano-WithU Verona 0-3 (20-25, 22-25, 23-25)
18.00 Gioiella Prisma Taranto-Pallavolo Padova 2-3 (25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25, 14-16)
GIOVEDI’ 24 NOVEMBRE
Sir Safety Susa Perugia-Valsa Group Modena 3-0 (25-17 25-16 25-20)
SESTA GIORNATA ANDATA
SABATO 5 NOVEMBRE
Gioiella Prisma Taranto-Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza 0-3 (16-25, 19-25, 23-25)
DOMENICA 6 NOVEMBRE
Valsa Group Modena-Top Volley Cisterna 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-20)
Cucine Lube Civitanova-WithU Verona 3-1 (16-25, 26-24, 25-21, 26-24)
Sir Safety Susa Perugia-Allianz Milano 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-18)
Vero Volley Monza-Itas Trentino 0-3 (22-25, 20-25, 28-30)
SETTIMA GIORNATA ANDATA
SABATO 12 NOVEMBRE
Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza-Sir Safety Susa Perugia 1-3 (21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 22-25)
DOMENICA 13 NOVEMBRE
15.30 Pallavolo Padova-Allianz Milano 1-3 (30-28, 23-25, 19-25, 18-25)
18.00 Itas Trentino-Gioiella Prisma Taranto 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-17)
18.00 Top Volley Cisterna-Cucine Lube Civitanova 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 27-25)
18.00 Emma Villas Aubay Siena-Valsa Group Modena 1-3 (15-25, 25-19, 25-27, 23-25)
20.30 WithU Verona-Vero Volley Monza 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-14)
OTTAVA GIORNATA ANDATA
SABATO 19 NOVEMBRE
18.00 Vero Volley Monza-Top Volley Cisterna 3-2 (21-25, 25-18, 26-28, 25-18, 15-11)
DOMENICA 20 NOVEMBRE
15.30 Gioiella Prisma Taranto-Valsa Group Modena 1-3 (25-22 23-25 20-25 19-25)
16.30 Sir Safety Susa Perugia-Itas Trentino 3-1 (22-25 25-19 27-25 25-13)
18.00 Cucine Lube Civitanova-Emma Villas Aubay Siena
20.30 Allianz Milano-Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza 2-3 (18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 13-15)
LUNEDI’ 21 NOVEMBRE
19.30 WithU Verona-Pallavolo Padova 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-21)
UNDICESIMA GIORNATA ANDATA
MERCOLEDI’ 26 OTTOBRE
20.30 Valsa Group Modena-Itas Trentino 1-3 (21-25, 21-25, 27-25, 20-25)
GIOVEDI’ 27 OTTOBRE
20.30 Cucine Lube Civitanova-Sir Safety Susa Perugia 1-3 (25-20, 25-27, 18-25, 19-25)
SABATO 10 DICEMBRE
17.00 Top Volley Cisterna-WithU Verona
DOMENICA 11 DICEMBRE
15.30 Emma Villas Aubay Siena-Vero Volley Monza
18.00 Gioiella Prisma Taranto-Allianz Milano
18.00 Pallavolo Padova-Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza