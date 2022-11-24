menu

Ultimi Articoli, Volley maschile

Volley, Superlega 2022/2023: classifica e risultati della regular season

di
990
Michieletto L'attacco di Alessandro Michieletto (Trento) contro Civitanova, Superlega 2021/2022 - Foto Legavolley

La classifica e tutti i risultati della regular season di Superlega 2022/2023. Archiviata la strepitosa estate azzurra, lo spettacolo della pallavolo continua con la massima serie del campionato italiano di volley maschile. Le 12 squadre iscritte sono pronte a darsi battaglia nella corsa per lo Scudetto, con la Luce Civitanova che proverà a difendere il titolo conquistato negli ultimi due anni. Di seguito la classifica e tutti i risultati della stagione regolare, aggiornati in tempo reale.

SUPERLEGA 2022/2023: FORMULA E REGOLAMENTO

SUPERLEGA 2022/2023: TUTTE LE DATE DELLA STAGIONE

CLASSIFICA SUPERLEGA 2022/2023

Punti totali (partite vinte, partite perse)

  1. Sir Safety Susa Perugia 27 pt (9V-0P)
  2. Itas Trentino 16 pt (5V-4P)
  3. WithU Verona 14 pt (5V-3P)
  4. Top Volley Cisterna 14 pt (4V-4P)
  5. Valsa Group Modena 14pt (4V-5P)
  6. Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza 12 pt (4V-4P)
  7. Cucine Lube Civitanova 12 pt (4V-4P)
  8. Allianz Milano 11 pt (4V-4P)
  9. Vero Volley Monza 9 pt (3V-5P)
  10. Pallavolo Padova 6 pt (3V-4P)
  11. Gioiella Prisma Taranto 6 pt (2V-6P)
  12. Emma Villas Aubay Siena 3 pt (1V-5P)

TUTTI I RISULTATI

PRIMA GIORNATA ANDATA

SABATO 1 OTTOBRE 2022

19.00 Gioiella Prisma Taranto-Cucine Lube Civitanova 0-3 (23-25, 23-25, 21-25)

20.30 Pallavolo Padova-Valsa Group Modena 3-2 (25-22, 16-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-11)

DOMENICA 2 OTTOBRE 2022

15.30 Sir Safety Conad Perugia-Vero Volley Monza 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-18)

18.00 Itas Trentino-Emma Villas Aubay Siena 3-1 (25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17)

18.00 Allianz Milano-Top Volley Cisterna 0-3 (22-25, 19-25, 23-25)

20.30 Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza-WithU Verona 2-3 (20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 22-24)

SECONDA GIORNATA ANDATA

SABATO 8 OTTOBRE

18.00 Vero Volley Monza-Allianz Milano 2-3 (25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 11-15)

20.30 WithU Verona-Itas Trentino 3-2 (23-25, 27-25, 25-20, 28-30, 17-15)

DOMENICA 9 OTTOBRE

16.00 Top Volley Cisterna-Gioiella Prisma Taranto 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 28-26)

18.00 Emma Villas Aubay Siena-Sir Safety Susa Perugia 1-3 (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 19-25)

20.30 Cucine Lube Civitanova-Pallavolo Padova 2-3 (23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16, 13-15)

20.30 Valsa Group Modena-Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza 3-1 (25-21, 15-25, 25-22, 25-23)

TERZA GIORNATA ANDATA

SABATO 15 OTTOBRE

20.30 Sir Safety Susa Perugia-WithU Verona 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 19-25)

DOMENICA 16 OTTOBRE

15.30 Allianz Milano- Emma Villas Aubay Siena 3-0 (25-18, 29-27, 25-17)

18.00 Cucine Lube Civitanova-Valsa Group Modena 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-19)

18.00 Gioiella Prisma Taranto-Vero Volley Monza 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 35-19)

20.30 Top Volley Cisterna-Pallavolo Padova 3-1 (25-19, 30-32, 25-20, 25-15)

20.30 Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza-Itas Trentino 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22)

QUARTA GIORNATA ANDATA

SABATO 22 OTTOBRE

18.00 WithU Verona-Gioiella Prisma Taranto 2-3 (25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 13-15)

20.30 Emma Villas Aubay Siena-Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza 0-3 (12-25, 19-25, 22-25)

DOMENICA 23 OTTOBRE

15.30 Valsa Group Modena-Allianz Milano 2-3 (26-24, 21-25, 23-25, 14-16)

18.00 Itas Trentino-Top Volley Cisterna 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 35-33, 21-25, 15-13)

18.00 Vero Volley Monza-Cucine Lube Civitanova 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-12)

18.00 Pallavolo Padova-Sir Safety Susa Perugia 1-3 (25-21, 12-25, 19-25, 18-25)

QUINTA GIORNATA ANDATA

GIOVEDI’ 20 OTTOBRE

20.30 Itas Trentino-Cucine Lube Civitanova 2-3 (25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 30-32, 13-15)

SABATO 29 OTTOBRE

18.00 Top Volley Cisterna-Emma Villas Aubay Siena 1-3 (25-21, 23-25, 25-27, 25-27)

DOMENICA 30 OTTOBRE

15.30 Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza-Vero Volley Monza 31-3 (23-25, 25-18, 24-26, 18-25)

18.00 Allianz Milano-WithU Verona 0-3 (20-25, 22-25, 23-25)

18.00 Gioiella Prisma Taranto-Pallavolo Padova 2-3 (25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25, 14-16)

GIOVEDI’ 24 NOVEMBRE

Sir Safety Susa Perugia-Valsa Group Modena 3-0 (25-17 25-16 25-20)

SESTA GIORNATA ANDATA

SABATO 5 NOVEMBRE

Gioiella Prisma Taranto-Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza 0-3 (16-25, 19-25, 23-25)

DOMENICA 6 NOVEMBRE

Valsa Group Modena-Top Volley Cisterna 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-20)

Cucine Lube Civitanova-WithU Verona 3-1 (16-25, 26-24, 25-21, 26-24)

Sir Safety Susa Perugia-Allianz Milano 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-18)

Vero Volley Monza-Itas Trentino 0-3 (22-25, 20-25, 28-30)

SETTIMA GIORNATA ANDATA

SABATO 12 NOVEMBRE

Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza-Sir Safety Susa Perugia 1-3 (21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 22-25)

DOMENICA 13 NOVEMBRE

15.30 Pallavolo Padova-Allianz Milano 1-3 (30-28, 23-25, 19-25, 18-25)

18.00 Itas Trentino-Gioiella Prisma Taranto 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-17)

18.00 Top Volley Cisterna-Cucine Lube Civitanova 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 27-25)

18.00 Emma Villas Aubay Siena-Valsa Group Modena 1-3 (15-25, 25-19, 25-27, 23-25)

20.30 WithU Verona-Vero Volley Monza 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-14)

OTTAVA GIORNATA ANDATA

SABATO 19 NOVEMBRE

18.00 Vero Volley Monza-Top Volley Cisterna 3-2 (21-25, 25-18, 26-28, 25-18, 15-11)

DOMENICA 20 NOVEMBRE

15.30 Gioiella Prisma Taranto-Valsa Group Modena 1-3 (25-22 23-25 20-25 19-25)

16.30 Sir Safety Susa Perugia-Itas Trentino 3-1 (22-25 25-19 27-25 25-13)

18.00 Cucine Lube Civitanova-Emma Villas Aubay Siena

20.30 Allianz Milano-Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza 2-3 (18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 13-15)

LUNEDI’ 21 NOVEMBRE

19.30 WithU Verona-Pallavolo Padova 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-21)

UNDICESIMA GIORNATA ANDATA

MERCOLEDI’ 26 OTTOBRE

20.30 Valsa Group Modena-Itas Trentino 1-3 (21-25, 21-25, 27-25, 20-25)

GIOVEDI’ 27 OTTOBRE

20.30 Cucine Lube Civitanova-Sir Safety Susa Perugia 1-3 (25-20, 25-27, 18-25, 19-25)

SABATO 10 DICEMBRE

17.00 Top Volley Cisterna-WithU Verona

DOMENICA 11 DICEMBRE

15.30 Emma Villas Aubay Siena-Vero Volley Monza

18.00 Gioiella Prisma Taranto-Allianz Milano

18.00 Pallavolo Padova-Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza

0
Tags:
, , ,

Altri articoli che potrebbero piacerti

Live Volley, Volley maschile

La diretta testuale di Perugia-Modena, partita della regular season di Superlega 2022/2023 di volley: aggiornamenti e punteggio

Sport in TV, Ultimi Articoli, Volley maschile

Oggi in tv Perugia-Modena, sfida di regular season di Superlega 2022/2023 di volley: canale, orario e come

Sport in TV, Ultimi Articoli, Volley maschile

Il calendario della 8^ giornata di Superlega 2022/2023 di volley maschile: programma, date, orari, diretta tv e