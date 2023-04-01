Tabellone Atp Houston 2023: Tiafoe guida il seeding, nessun azzurro al via
Il tabellone del torneo Atp di Houston 2023, in programma sulla terra rossa statunitense dal 3 al 9 aprile. A guidare il seeding è il beniamino di casa Frances Tiafoe, seguito dal connazionale Tommy Paul. A stelle e strisce anche altre quattro teste di serie, ovvero Isner, Wolf, Giron e Nakashima. Non ci sono tennisti italiani ai nastri di partenza. Di seguito ecco il tabellone completo e sempre aggiornato.
TABELLONE ATP HOUSTON 2023
PRIMO TURNO
(1) Tiafoe bye
(WC) Johnson vs Bagnis
Galan vs Zhang
(WC) Verdasco vs (6) Kubler
(4) Isner bye
Kovacevic vs Brouwer
Q vs Kudla
Thompson vs (5) Wolf
(8) Etcheverry vs J.M. Cerundolo
Purcell vs Altmaier
Dellien vs Garin
(3) Nakashima bye
(7) Giron vs Gomez
Q vs Sock
Q vs Q
(2) Paul bye