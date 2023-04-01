Tabellone Atp Houston 2023: Tiafoe guida il seeding, nessun azzurro al via

Il tabellone del torneo Atp di Houston 2023, in programma sulla terra rossa statunitense dal 3 al 9 aprile. A guidare il seeding è il beniamino di casa Frances Tiafoe, seguito dal connazionale Tommy Paul. A stelle e strisce anche altre quattro teste di serie, ovvero Isner, Wolf, Giron e Nakashima. Non ci sono tennisti italiani ai nastri di partenza. Di seguito ecco il tabellone completo e sempre aggiornato.

PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV

MONTEPREMI

TABELLONE ATP HOUSTON 2023

PRIMO TURNO

(1) Tiafoe bye

(WC) Johnson vs Bagnis

Galan vs Zhang

(WC) Verdasco vs (6) Kubler

(4) Isner bye

Kovacevic vs Brouwer

Q vs Kudla

Thompson vs (5) Wolf

(8) Etcheverry vs J.M. Cerundolo

Purcell vs Altmaier

Dellien vs Garin

(3) Nakashima bye

(7) Giron vs Gomez

Q vs Sock

Q vs Q

(2) Paul bye