menu
Tennis, Ultimi Articoli

Tabellone Atp Houston 2023: Tiafoe guida il seeding, nessun azzurro al via

di
30
Frances Tiafoe Frances Tiafoe - Photo by Peter Staples/ATP Tour

Il tabellone del torneo Atp di Houston 2023, in programma sulla terra rossa statunitense dal 3 al 9 aprile. A guidare il seeding è il beniamino di casa Frances Tiafoe, seguito dal connazionale Tommy Paul. A stelle e strisce anche altre quattro teste di serie, ovvero Isner, Wolf, Giron e Nakashima. Non ci sono tennisti italiani ai nastri di partenza. Di seguito ecco il tabellone completo e sempre aggiornato.

PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV

MONTEPREMI

TABELLONE ATP HOUSTON 2023

PRIMO TURNO

(1) Tiafoe bye
(WC) Johnson vs Bagnis
Galan vs Zhang
(WC) Verdasco vs (6) Kubler

(4) Isner bye
Kovacevic vs Brouwer
Q vs Kudla
Thompson vs (5) Wolf

(8) Etcheverry vs J.M. Cerundolo
Purcell vs Altmaier
Dellien vs Garin
(3) Nakashima bye

(7) Giron vs Gomez
Q vs Sock
Q vs Q
(2) Paul bye

0

Altri articoli che potrebbero piacerti

Sport in TV, Tennis, Ultimi Articoli

Quando vedere la replica

Formula 1, Ultimi Articoli

Le parole di Sainz

Formula 1, Ultimi Articoli

Il team radio di Leclerc