Champions League maschile 2025 volley: tutti i risultati e le classifiche

Tutti i risultati e le classifiche della Cev Champions League maschile 2024/2025 di volley: ecco tutte le informazioni aggiornate in tempo reale per rimanere sempre informati. Le migliori squadre d’Europa sono pronte a sfidarsi nella lunga corsa verso il prestigioso titolo della massima competizione continentale per club. L’Italia scende in campo ancora una volta con tre formazioni: Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia, Allianz Milano e Mint Vero Volley Monza. Di seguito, le classifiche dei gironi e tutti i risultati della Cev Champions League maschile aggiornati in tempo reale per non perdersi davvero nulla.

LE CLASSIFICHE DEI GIRONI

POOL A

  1. PGE Projekt Varsavia (POL) 3V-0P-9pt
  2. Berlino Recycling Volleys (GER) 2V-1P-6pt
  3. ACH Volley Lubiana (SLO) 0V-2P-0pt
  4. Greenyard Maaseik (BEL) 0V-2P-0pt

POOL B

  1. Mint Vero Volley Monza (ITA) 3V-0P-7pt
  2. Olympiacos Piraeus (GRE) 1V-1P-4pt
  3. Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul (TUR) 1V-1P-3pt
  4. Helios Grizzlys Giesen (GER) 0V-3P-1pt

POOL C

  1. Aluran CMC Warta Zawiercie (POL) 3V-0P-8pt
  2. Allianz Milano (ITA) 2V-1P-6pt
  3. Knack Roeselare (BEL) 0V-2P-1pt
  4. Hypo Tirol Innsbruck (AUT) 0V-2P-0pt

POOL D

  1. Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia (ITA) 2V-0P-6pt
  2. Halkbank Ankara (TUR) 1V-1P-4pt
  3. Saint-Nazaire VB Atlantique (FRA) 1V-1P-2pt
  4. Jihostroj Ceske Budejovice (CZE) 0V-2P-0pt

POOL E

  1. Jastrzebski Wegiel (POL) 2V-0P-6pt
  2. SVG Luneburg (GER) 2V-0P-5pt
  3. Chaumont VB 52 (FRA) 0V-2P-1pt
  4. Levski Sofia (BUL) 0V-2P-0pt

I RISULTATI DEI GIRONI

PRIMO TURNO

MARTEDI’ 12 NOVEMBRE

Berlino Recycling Volleys-ACH Volley Lubiana (Pool A) 3-1 (25-30, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21)

PGE Projekt Varsavia-Greenyard Maaseik (Pool A) 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-21)

MERCOLEDI’ 13 NOVEMBRE

Helios Grizzlys Giesen-Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul (Pool B) 0-3 (23-25, 23-25, 22-25)

Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie-Hypo Tirol Innsbruck (Pool C) 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-16)

Allianz Milano-Knack Roeselare (Pool C) 3-2 (21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 16-14)

Halkbank Ankara-Saint Nazaire VB Atlantique (Pool D) 2-3 (22-25, 30-28, 25-18, 20-25, 24-26)

Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia-Jihostroj Ceske Budejovice (Pool D) 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-22)

SVG Luneburg-Chaumont VB 52 (Pool E) 3-2 (17-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-13)

Jastrzebski Wegiel-Levski Sofia (Pool E) 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-17)

GIOVEDI’ 14 NOVEMBRE

Mint Vero Volley Monza-Olympiacos Piraeus (Pool B) 3-2 (20-25, 25-20, 26-28, 25-23, 15-8)

SECONDO TURNO

MARTEDI’ 19 NOVEMBRE

Saint Nazaire VB Atlantique-Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia (Pool D) 0-3 (17-25, 20-25, 13-25)

MERCOLEDI’ 20 NOVEMBRE

Greenyard Maaseik-Berlin Recycling Volleys (Pool A) 0-3 (16-25 20-25 30-32)

Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul-Mint Vero Volley Monza (Pool B) 0-3 23-25 20-25 23-25

Hypo Tirol Innsbruck-Allianz Milano (Pool C) 1-3 (18-25 23-25 25-21 20-25)

Olympiacos Piraeus-Helios Grizzlys Giesen (Pool B) 3-1 (25-21 24-26 25-16 26-24)

Levski Sofia-SVG Luneburg (Pool E) 1-3 (28-26 15-26 24-26 21-25)

Jihostroj Ceske Budojovice-Halkbank Ankara (Pool D) 1-3 (18-25 25-22 22-25 15-25)

Chaumont VB 52-Jastrzebski Wegiel (Pool E) 0-3 (23-25 18-25 20-25)

GIOVEDI’ 21 NOVEMBRE

ACH Volley Lubljana-PGE Project Varsavia (Pool A) 1-3 (21-25, 19-25, 26-24, 17-25)

Knack Roeselare-Aluran CMC Warta Zawiercie (Pool C) 0-3 (17-25, 23-25, 23-25)

TERZO TURNO

MARTEDI’ 3 DICEMBRE

PGE Projekt Varsavia-Berlino Recycling Volleys (Pool A) 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-22)

Helios Grizzlys Giesen-Mint Vero Volley Monza (Pool B) 2-3 (16-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 9-15)

Allianz Milano-Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie (Pool C) 2-3 (25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 25-19, 12-15)

MERCOLEDI’ 4 DICEMBRE

ACH Volley Lubiana-Greenyard Maaseik (Pool A)

Hypo Tirol Innsbruck-Knack Roeselare (Pool C)

Halkbank Ankara-Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia (Pool D)

SVG Luneburg-Jastrzebski Wegiel (Pool E)

Jihostroj Ceske Budejovice-Saint Nazaire VB Atlantique (Pool D)

Levski Sofia-Chaumont VB 52 (Pool E)

GIOVEDI’ 5 DICEMBRE

Olympiacos Piraeus-Fenerbahce Medicana Istanbul (Pool B)

