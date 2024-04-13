Tennis, Rune critica l’Atp: “Non mi avete dato tempo per recuperare e l’arbitro ha commesso errori cruciali”

Si è svegliato polemico Holger Rune, che all’indomani della sconfitta nei quarti del Masters 1000 di Monte-Carlo contro Sinner si è sfogato con l’Atp. Ripostando un tweet dell’account ufficiale in cui, come commento a un punto vinto dall’azzurro, si legge “Che la forza sia con te” (‘May the force be with you‘, riferimento a Guerre Stellari, ndr), il danese è sbottato: “Che cosa significa? Sicuramente non che mi avete messo nelle migliori condizioni, in primis dovendo giocare 2 partite il giorno prima, finendo tardi e senza quasi nessun tempo per recuperare. Poi l’arbitro ha commesso errori cruciali, dandomi un warning sbagliato che ha disturbato la partita. ‘Che la forza sia con te’… Gesù Cristo“.

Meaning what @atptour …..? Not that you gave me the best conditions in the first place having to play 2 matches the day before ending late , leaving almost no recovery time. Chair Umpire making crucial mistakes and giving wrong warning that disturbed the game. May the force be… https://t.co/uOTxIwD56Q

— Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) April 13, 2024