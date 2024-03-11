Indian Wells 2024: Griekspoor perde il tie break e disintegra la racchetta (VIDEO)

L’avventura al Masters 1000 di Indian Wells 2024 di Tallon Griekspoor è terminata al terzo turno contro Alexander Zverev, sconfitto 7-6(7) 6-3. Il tennista olandese è parso piuttosto nervoso, e proprio al termine del tie break del primo set ha disintegrato la racchetta battendola ripetutamente a terra. A scatenare la sua furia è l’errore che il dritto che ha consegnato al tedesco il primo parziale.
SCENES 😯@AlexZverev saves two set points before taking the opening tiebreak to the heartbreak of Griekspoor!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/LOLIBN4KZ6
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 11, 2024