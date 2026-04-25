Sport in tv 25 aprile: MotoGP Sprint Race, Arsenal-Newcastle, Europei U23 scherma e Sportface su Prime Video

Sabato ricchissimo con la Sprint Race del GP di Spagna, tre partite di Premier League, la Serie A con Verona-Lecce e Bologna-Roma, gli Europei Under 23 di scherma su Assalto TV e Amazon Prime Video e la boxe su Italia Boxe TV
Un sabato da non perdere per gli appassionati di sport: il 25 aprile offre una programmazione straordinariamente fitta, con eventi che spaziano dal motorsport al calcio, dalla scherma al tennis, passando per ciclismo, basket, rugby e molto altro.
Segui le nostre dirette e i nostri contenuti su Sportface Tv. Per scaricare gratuitamente l’app di Sportface TV, puoi accedere al Play Store per Android e scaricare l’app Sportface. Se hai un dispositivo iOS, puoi scaricare l’app dall’App Store. L’app è disponibile anche per l’uso web tv.sportface.it
Sportface su Amazon Prime Video
- 08:30 – Old But Gold
- 08:50 – Shakerati
- 09:50 – Inside
- 10:40 – Arigatoni
- 11:14 – 3ª Prova Serie A Ginnastica Artistica 2026
- 11:35 – Sport is My Life
- 13:39 – Inside
- 15:04 – Battiti Winter Edition
- 17:07 – Arigatoni
- 17:36 – Live Event – Campionati Europei Under 23 di Scherma 2026
- 18:18 – Campionati Italiani Allievi Indoor
- 19:00 – Inside
Scherma
- 16:30 – Campionato Nazionale Gold e Silver, Cadetti Giovani e Assoluti a Riccione – Diretta su Assalto – La TV della Scherma, canale dedicato della piattaforma OTT Sportface TV
- 19:00 – Campionati Europei Under 23 a Cagliari: sciabola maschile, spada femminile e fioretto maschile individuale – Diretta su Assalto – La TV della Scherma e su Amazon Prime Video
Boxe
- 16:00 – Trofeo delle Aquile U15 a Lignano Sabbiadoro, seconda giornata – Diretta su Italia Boxe TV, canale dedicato della piattaforma OTT Sportface TV
MotoGP
- 08:40 – GP Spagna, Moto3 prove libere 2 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport MotoGP; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 09:25 – GP Spagna, Moto2 prove libere 2 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport MotoGP; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 10:10 – GP Spagna, MotoGP prove libere 2 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport MotoGP; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 10:50 – GP Spagna, MotoGP qualifiche – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it
- 12:45 – GP Spagna, Moto3 qualifiche – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it
- 13:40 – GP Spagna, Moto2 qualifiche – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it
- 15:00 – GP Spagna, Sprint Race MotoGP – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it
Tennis
- 11:00 – ATP Masters 1000 Madrid, secondo turno (Darderi-Cerundolo 2° match; Cobolli-Carabelli non prima delle 15:30) – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport Arena fino alle 17:30, da 16:30 su Sky Sport Uno; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e Tennis TV
- 11:00 – WTA 1000 Madrid, terzo turno (Paolini-Baptiste 4° match) – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis, SuperTennis e Sky Sport Arena fino alle 17:30, da 16:30 su Sky Sport Uno; streaming su SkyGo, NOW, supertennis.tv e SuperTenniX
Ciclismo
- 09:00 – GP Liberazione femminile – Sintesi su RaiSport HD alle 14:30
- 04:00 – Coppa del Mondo su pista a Nilai, sessione mattutina – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
- 12:00 – Coppa del Mondo su pista a Nilai, sessione pomeridiana – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max
- 13:15 – Vuelta Asturie, terza tappa Figueras-Vegadeo – Streaming su rtpa.es
- 14:00 – GP Liberazione U23 – Streaming su YouTube GP Liberazione dalle 15:45
Golf
- 03:00 – DP World Tour, Volvo China Open terzo giro – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Golf dalle 6:30; streaming su SkyGo e NOW dalle 6:30
- 16:00 – PGA Tour, Classic of New Orleans – Streaming integrale su Discovery+ e HBO Max; streaming su Eurosport 2 e DAZN dalle 19:00
Rally
- 09:20 – Rally delle Canarie, sei prove speciali – Diretta tv su Sky Sport F1 dalle 10:30 alle 11:30 e dalle 17:00 alle 18:00; streaming integrale su DAZN; streaming su SkyGo e NOW nelle stesse fasce
Triathlon
- 08:00 – T100 Triathlon World Tour a Singapore – Streaming su Eurosport 2, Discovery+, HBO Max e DAZN
- 10:00 – World Series, gara femminile a Samarcanda – Streaming su Triathlon Live TV
- 12:45 – World Series, gara maschile a Samarcanda – Streaming su Triathlon Live TV
Nuoto di fondo
- 09:00 – Coppa del Mondo, knockout sprint femminile a Ibiza – Streaming su World Aquatics TV
- 11:00 – Coppa del Mondo, knockout sprint maschile a Ibiza – Streaming su World Aquatics TV
Canottaggio
- 09:00 – Memorial D’Aloja, finali – Diretta tv su RaiSport HD; streaming su RaiPlay
Lotta
- 10:30 – Europei, lotta libera maschile ripescaggi (57, 65, 70, 79, 97 kg) e qualificazioni (61, 74, 86, 92, 125 kg) – Streaming su UWW+
- 16:45 – Europei, lotta libera maschile semifinali (61, 74, 86, 92, 125 kg) – Streaming su UWW+
- 18:00 – Europei, lotta libera maschile finali (57, 65, 70, 79, 97 kg) – Streaming su UWW+
Sollevamento Pesi
- 17:00 – Europei, 110 kg maschile – Streaming su Weightlifting House TV
Tuffi
- 10:00 – Campionati Italiani Assoluti, eliminatorie – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
- 16:30 – Campionati Italiani Assoluti, finali – Streaming su RaiPlay Sport 1
Curling
- 10:00 – Mondiali doppio misto, prima giornata – Streaming su The Curling Channel
- 14:30 – Mondiali doppio misto: Italia-Cechia e altre quattro partite – Streaming su The Curling Channel
- 19:00 – Mondiali doppio misto, terza giornata – Streaming su The Curling Channel
Snooker
- 11:00 – Mondiali, secondo turno – Streaming su Eurosport 1, Discovery+, HBO Max e DAZN
Sci di fondo
- 13:00 – Bysprinten a Mosjoen, sprint – Streaming su Eurosport 2, Discovery+, HBO Max e DAZN
Rugby
- 15:15 – Sei Nazioni femminile: Inghilterra-Galles – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Mix; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 15:30 – Serie A: Rovigo-Fiamme Oro – Diretta tv su RaiSport HD; streaming su RaiPlay e The Rugby Channel
- 15:30 – Serie A: Viadana-Padova e Vicenza-Rugby Lyons – Streaming su The Rugby Channel
- 17:30 – Sei Nazioni femminile: Italia-Scozia – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Arena; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 20:45 – United Rugby Championship: Benetton-Leinster – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Max; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 21:10 – Sei Nazioni femminile: Francia-Irlanda – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
Beach Soccer
- 18:00 – Europei U20, semifinale: Italia-Portogallo – Diretta tv su RaiSport HD; streaming su RaiPlay
Padel
- 12:00 – Premier Tour a Bruxelles – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 253; streaming su NOW
Hockey su ghiaccio
- 11:30 – Mondiali U18 Prima Divisione gruppo B: Italia-Austria – Streaming su FISG TV
- 20:00 – Amichevole: Francia-Italia – Streaming su FISG TV
- 21:00 – NHL: Ottawa Senators-Carolina Hurricanes – Streaming su DAZN
- 23:30 – NHL: Minnesota Wild-Dallas Stars – Streaming su DAZN
Pallamano
- 17:00 – Serie A femminile: Brixen-Leno – Streaming su Pallamano TV
- 17:30 – Serie A femminile: Erice-Nuoto – Streaming su Pallamano TV
- 19:00 – Serie A: 7 partite (Albatro-Fasano, Brixen-Eppan, Cassano-Merano, Chiaravalle-Cologne, Conversano-Sassari, Pressano-Bolzano, Trieste-Cingoli) – Streaming su Pallamano TV
- 19:00 – Serie A femminile: Salerno-Casalgrande Padana – Streaming su Pallamano TV
- 21:00 – Serie A femminile: Cassano-Teramo – Streaming su Pallamano TV
Calcio a 5
- 15:00 – Serie A: Active Network-Saviatesta Mantova – Streaming su YouTube Divisione Calcio a 5
- 17:30 – Serie A: Came Treviso-Napoli – Streaming su YouTube Divisione Calcio a 5
Basket
- 18:15 – Serie A: Udine-Cantù – Streaming su LBA TV
- 19:00 – NBA: Orlando Magic-Detroit Pistons – Streaming su NBA League Pass
- 19:30 – Serie A: Napoli-Trento – Streaming su LBA TV
- 21:30 – NBA: Phoenix Suns-Oklahoma City Thunder – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Basket; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e NBA League Pass
Calcio
- 12:30 – Serie B: Catanzaro-Spezia – Streaming su canale LegaB di Amazon Prime Video e DAZN
- 12:30 – Serie A femminile: Juventus-Roma – Diretta tv su RaiSport HD; streaming su RaiPlay
- 12:30 – Serie A femminile: Como-Parma e Lazio-Sassuolo – Streaming su DAZN
- 13:00 – Zweite Bundesliga: Karlsruher-Hannover – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 251; streaming su NOW
- 13:30 – Premier League: Fulham-Aston Villa – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 4K; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 14:00 – Liga: Alaves-Maiorca – Streaming su DAZN
- 15:00 – Serie A: Parma-Pisa – Streaming su DAZN
- 15:00 – Serie B: Virtus Entella-Padova, Frosinone-Carrarese, Pescara-Juve Stabia, Reggiana-Palermo, Sudtirol-Mantova – Streaming su canale LegaB di Amazon Prime Video e DAZN
- 15:00 – Ligue 1: Lione-Auxerre – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
- 15:00 – Serie A femminile: Milan-Napoli – Streaming su DAZN
- 15:30 – Bundesliga: Mainz-Bayern Monaco – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Max; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 15:30 – Bundesliga: Augsburg-Eintracht, Colonia-Bayer Leverkusen, Heidenheim-St. Pauli, Wolfsburg-Borussia M’gladbach – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
- 16:00 – Premier League: Liverpool-Crystal Palace – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 16:00 – Premier League: West Ham-Everton – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 252; streaming su NOW
- 16:00 – Premier League: Wolverhampton-Tottenham – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 251; streaming su NOW
- 16:15 – Liga: Getafe-Barcellona – Streaming su DAZN
- 16:30 – Eredivisie: Feyenoord-Groningen – Streaming su Como TV
- 17:15 – Serie B: Venezia-Empoli – Streaming su canale LegaB di Amazon Prime Video e DAZN
- 18:00 – Serie A: Bologna-Roma – Streaming su DAZN
- 18:00 – Serie A femminile: Genoa-Inter – Streaming su DAZN
- 18:15 – FA Cup, semifinale: Manchester City-Southampton – Streaming su Discovery+, HBO Max e DAZN
- 18:15 – Champions League femminile, semifinale d’andata: Bayern Monaco-Barcellona – Streaming su Disney+
- 18:30 – Premier League: Arsenal-Newcastle – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 4K; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 18:30 – Bundesliga: Amburgo-Hoffenheim – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Max; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 18:30 – Liga: Valencia-Girona – Streaming su DAZN
- 18:30 – Premiership scozzese: Celtic Glasgow-Falkirk – Streaming su Como TV
- 19:00 – Ligue 1: Angers-PSG – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
- 19:00 – Liga portoghese: Benfica-Moreirense – Streaming su DAZN
- 19:30 – Serie B: Cesena-Sampdoria – Streaming su canale LegaB di Amazon Prime Video e DAZN
- 20:30 – Serie C Girone A, 10 partite in contemporanea (Inter U23-Brescia su Sky Sport Arena; Renate-Pro Patria su Sky Sport Mix; le altre su Sky Sport 252-259) – Diretta tv su Sky; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 20:45 – Serie A: Verona-Lecce – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 251; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e DAZN
- 21:00 – Liga: Atletico Madrid-Athletic Bilbao – Streaming su DAZN
- 21:05 – Ligue 1: Tolosa-Monaco – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming