Sport in tv 25 aprile: MotoGP Sprint Race, Arsenal-Newcastle, Europei U23 scherma e Sportface su Prime Video

Sabato ricchissimo con la Sprint Race del GP di Spagna, tre partite di Premier League, la Serie A con Verona-Lecce e Bologna-Roma, gli Europei Under 23 di scherma su Assalto TV e Amazon Prime Video e la boxe su Italia Boxe TV

Un sabato da non perdere per gli appassionati di sport: il 25 aprile offre una programmazione straordinariamente fitta, con eventi che spaziano dal motorsport al calcio, dalla scherma al tennis, passando per ciclismo, basket, rugby e molto altro.