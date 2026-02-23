Sportface TVOriginals
Sport in tv oggi, lunedì 23 febbraio: Serie A, Premier League, grande tennis e NBA

Franz Monaco
-
Calcio Italia Serie A Roma vs Bologna
23.08.2025 Roma vs Bologna (Serie A) Sport; Calcio; 1° Giornata Nella foto: Vincenzo Italiano da indicazioni a Riccardo Orsolini (Foto Gino Mancini)

Si fermano le Olimpiadi invernali, ma non si ferma lo spettacolo: programma completo in diretta tv e streaming

Le Olimpiadi Invernali si prendono una pausa, ma il calendario sportivo resta ricchissimo. Lunedì 23 febbraio offre un palinsesto che spazia dal grande tennis internazionale al calcio europeo, passando per cricket, snooker e basket NBA e NCAA.

Di seguito il programma completo della giornata.

🎾 Tennis

ATP 500 Dubai – Primi turni

🕚 Ore 11:00
📺 Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211)
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW

WTA 250 Austin – Primi turni

🕚 Ore 11:00
📺 SuperTennis (in chiaro e 212 Sky), Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211)
💻 Streaming su SuperTenniX, sito SuperTennis, SkyGo e NOW

ATP 250 Santiago del Cile – Primi turni

🕔 Ore 17:00
📺 Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211)
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW

📌 All’interno:
Pellegrino (ITA) [Q] – Barreña (ARG) [Q] – Non prima delle 19:00, 2° match sul campo centrale

WTA 500 Merida – Primi turni

🕕 Ore 18:00
📺 SuperTennis (in chiaro e 212 Sky), Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211)
💻 Streaming su SuperTenniX, sito SuperTennis, SkyGo e NOW

ATP 500 Acapulco – Primi turni

🕐 Ore 1:00 (notte tra lunedì e martedì)
📺 Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211)
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW

🎱 Snooker

Welsh Open

🕚 Dalle 11:00 (copertura variabile)
📺 Eurosport 1 (dalle 13:00)
💻 Streaming su DAZN (dalle 13:00), Discovery+ (dalle 11:00), HBO Max (dalle 11:00)

🏏 Cricket

Mondiali T20 – Zimbabwe-Indie Occidentali

🕝 Ore 14:30
💻 Diretta streaming su ICC TV

⚽ Calcio

Serie A – Fiorentina-Pisa

🕡 Ore 18:30
📺 DAZN 1 (214 Sky)
💻 Streaming su DAZN

Serie A – Bologna-Udinese

🕣 Ore 20:45
📺 Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport 251
💻 Streaming su SkyGo, NOW e DAZN

Premier League – Everton-Manchester United

🕘 Ore 21:00
📺 Sky Sport Uno (201)
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW

Liga – Alaves-Girona

🕘 Ore 21:00
💻 Diretta streaming su DAZN

Saudi League – Al Qadsiah-Al Ettifaq

🕗 Ore 20:00
📺 Sportitalia
💻 Streaming su Como TV

Serie C – Virtus Verona-Vicenza

🕣 Ore 20:30
📺 RaiSport, Sky Sport Arena (204), Sky Sport 252
💻 Streaming su RaiPlay, SkyGo e NOW

Serie C – Ternana-Forlì

🕣 Ore 20:30
📺 Sky Sport Max (206), Sky Sport 253
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW

Segunda Division – Cadice-Real Sociedad B

🕣 Ore 20:30
💻 Diretta streaming su DAZN

🏀 Basket

NBA – Detroit Pistons-San Antonio Spurs

🕐 Ore 1:00
📺 Sky Sport Basket (205)
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW

NBA – Houston Rockets-Utah Jazz

🕞 Ore 3:30
📺 Sky Sport Basket (205)
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW

NCAA – North Carolina-Louisville

🕐 Ore 1:00
💻 Diretta streaming su DAZN

NCAA – Kansas-Houston

🕒 Ore 3:00
💻 Diretta streaming su DAZN

