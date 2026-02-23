Sport in tv oggi, lunedì 23 febbraio: Serie A, Premier League, grande tennis e NBA

Si fermano le Olimpiadi invernali, ma non si ferma lo spettacolo: programma completo in diretta tv e streaming
Le Olimpiadi Invernali si prendono una pausa, ma il calendario sportivo resta ricchissimo. Lunedì 23 febbraio offre un palinsesto che spazia dal grande tennis internazionale al calcio europeo, passando per cricket, snooker e basket NBA e NCAA.
Di seguito il programma completo della giornata.
🎾 Tennis
ATP 500 Dubai – Primi turni
🕚 Ore 11:00
📺 Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211)
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW
WTA 250 Austin – Primi turni
🕚 Ore 11:00
📺 SuperTennis (in chiaro e 212 Sky), Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211)
💻 Streaming su SuperTenniX, sito SuperTennis, SkyGo e NOW
ATP 250 Santiago del Cile – Primi turni
🕔 Ore 17:00
📺 Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211)
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW
📌 All’interno:
Pellegrino (ITA) [Q] – Barreña (ARG) [Q] – Non prima delle 19:00, 2° match sul campo centrale
WTA 500 Merida – Primi turni
🕕 Ore 18:00
📺 SuperTennis (in chiaro e 212 Sky), Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211)
💻 Streaming su SuperTenniX, sito SuperTennis, SkyGo e NOW
ATP 500 Acapulco – Primi turni
🕐 Ore 1:00 (notte tra lunedì e martedì)
📺 Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211)
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW
🎱 Snooker
Welsh Open
🕚 Dalle 11:00 (copertura variabile)
📺 Eurosport 1 (dalle 13:00)
💻 Streaming su DAZN (dalle 13:00), Discovery+ (dalle 11:00), HBO Max (dalle 11:00)
🏏 Cricket
Mondiali T20 – Zimbabwe-Indie Occidentali
🕝 Ore 14:30
💻 Diretta streaming su ICC TV
⚽ Calcio
Serie A – Fiorentina-Pisa
🕡 Ore 18:30
📺 DAZN 1 (214 Sky)
💻 Streaming su DAZN
Serie A – Bologna-Udinese
🕣 Ore 20:45
📺 Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport 251
💻 Streaming su SkyGo, NOW e DAZN
Premier League – Everton-Manchester United
🕘 Ore 21:00
📺 Sky Sport Uno (201)
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW
Liga – Alaves-Girona
🕘 Ore 21:00
💻 Diretta streaming su DAZN
Saudi League – Al Qadsiah-Al Ettifaq
🕗 Ore 20:00
📺 Sportitalia
💻 Streaming su Como TV
Serie C – Virtus Verona-Vicenza
🕣 Ore 20:30
📺 RaiSport, Sky Sport Arena (204), Sky Sport 252
💻 Streaming su RaiPlay, SkyGo e NOW
Serie C – Ternana-Forlì
🕣 Ore 20:30
📺 Sky Sport Max (206), Sky Sport 253
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW
Segunda Division – Cadice-Real Sociedad B
🕣 Ore 20:30
💻 Diretta streaming su DAZN
🏀 Basket
NBA – Detroit Pistons-San Antonio Spurs
🕐 Ore 1:00
📺 Sky Sport Basket (205)
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW
NBA – Houston Rockets-Utah Jazz
🕞 Ore 3:30
📺 Sky Sport Basket (205)
💻 Streaming su SkyGo e NOW
NCAA – North Carolina-Louisville
🕐 Ore 1:00
💻 Diretta streaming su DAZN
NCAA – Kansas-Houston
🕒 Ore 3:00
💻 Diretta streaming su DAZN