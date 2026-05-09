Sport in tv 9 maggio: Sinner agli Internazionali, Giro d’Italia, Pegaso Meeting e Sportface su Prime Video

Sabato ricchissimo con Sinner in campo a Roma non prima delle 19:00, la seconda tappa del Giro d’Italia in Bulgaria, il Pegaso Meeting di atletica a Firenze su Sportface TV e la Sprint Race della MotoGP dalla Francia. Rugby femminile con Italia-Inghilterra nel Sei Nazioni

Sabato 9 maggio offre una delle giornate sportive più dense della stagione, con gli Internazionali BNL d’Italia di Roma ancora protagonisti, il Giro d’Italia in Bulgaria e tantissimo altro dalla mattina alla sera.

Segui le nostre dirette e i nostri contenuti su Sportface Tv. Per scaricare gratuitamente l’app di Sportface TV, puoi accedere al Play Store per Android e scaricare l’app Sportface. Se hai un dispositivo iOS, puoi scaricare l’app dall’App Store. L’app è disponibile anche per l’uso web tv.sportface.it

Sportface su Amazon Prime Video

08:27 – Shakerati

– Shakerati 09:25 – Inside

– Inside 10:26 – Old But Gold

– Old But Gold 11:10 – Arigatoni

– Arigatoni 12:03 – Cinque Cerchi

– Cinque Cerchi 12:11 – Live Event – Gran Premio Giovanissimi “Renzo Nostini” – Trofeo Kinder Joy of Moving 2026

– Live Event – Gran Premio Giovanissimi “Renzo Nostini” – Trofeo Kinder Joy of Moving 2026 12:41 – Inside

– Inside 17:17 – Battiti Winter Edition

– Battiti Winter Edition 18:21 – Titolo Internazionale IBF Superleggeri 2025 – Charly Metonyekpon vs Jose Rivas

– Titolo Internazionale IBF Superleggeri 2025 – Charly Metonyekpon vs Jose Rivas 21:27 – Scienza dello Sport

– Scienza dello Sport 22:05 – Battiti Olimpici Stagione 1

– Battiti Olimpici Stagione 1 23:21 – Inside

Tennis – Internazionali BNL d’Italia

11:00 – ATP Masters 1000 Roma, secondo turno: Cobolli vs Atmane (3° match), Bellucci vs Etcheverry (2° match), Sinner vs Ofner (4° match, non prima delle 19:00, anche su TV8), Pellegrino vs Fils (5° match) – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno fino alle 14:30 e dalle 16:30, Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Plus e Sky Sport 251-253; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e Tennis TV

– ATP Masters 1000 Roma, secondo turno: (3° match), (2° match), (4° match, non prima delle 19:00, anche su TV8), (5° match) – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno fino alle 14:30 e dalle 16:30, Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Plus e Sky Sport 251-253; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e Tennis TV 11:00 – WTA 1000 Roma, terzo turno: Paolini vs Medvedev (2° match, non prima delle 13:00) – Diretta tv su SuperTennis, Sky Sport Uno fino alle 14:30 e dalle 16:30, Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Plus e Sky Sport 251-253; streaming su SkyGo, NOW, supertennis.tv e SuperTenniX

Ciclismo – Giro d’Italia

11:05 – Giro d’Italia, seconda tappa: Burgas-Veliko Tarnovo – Diretta tv su RaiSport HD fino alle 14:00 poi Rai 2; streaming su RaiPlay, Eurosport 1 e DAZN fino alle 13:30 e dalle 14:30 all’arrivo, Discovery+ e HBO Max

Atletica

15:00 – Pegaso Meeting a Firenze – Diretta streaming su Sportface TV

Rugby femminile – Sei Nazioni

15:00 – Italia vs Inghilterra – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Max; streaming su SkyGo e NOW

– Italia vs Inghilterra – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Max; streaming su SkyGo e NOW 17:15 – Scozia vs Francia – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming

– Scozia vs Francia – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming 19:30 – Irlanda vs Galles – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Mix; streaming su SkyGo e NOW

MotoGP

08:40 – Moto3, GP Francia prove libere 2 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP; streaming su SkyGo e NOW

– Moto3, GP Francia prove libere 2 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP; streaming su SkyGo e NOW 09:25 – Moto2, GP Francia prove libere 2 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP; streaming su SkyGo e NOW

– Moto2, GP Francia prove libere 2 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP; streaming su SkyGo e NOW 10:10 – MotoGP, GP Francia prove libere 3 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP; streaming su SkyGo e NOW

– MotoGP, GP Francia prove libere 3 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP; streaming su SkyGo e NOW 10:50 – MotoGP, GP Francia qualifiche – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it

– MotoGP, GP Francia qualifiche – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it 12:45 – Moto3, GP Francia qualifiche – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it

– Moto3, GP Francia qualifiche – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it 13:40 – Moto2, GP Francia qualifiche – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it

– Moto2, GP Francia qualifiche – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it 15:00 – MotoGP, GP Francia Sprint Race – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it

Ciclismo femminile

08:30 – Grand Prix du Morbihan – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max dalle 09:30

– Grand Prix du Morbihan – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max dalle 09:30 10:35 – Vuelta España Femenina, settima tappa La Pola Llaviana-L’Angliru – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max dalle 12:50, su Eurosport 1 e DAZN dalle 13:30

– Vuelta España Femenina, settima tappa La Pola Llaviana-L’Angliru – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max dalle 12:50, su Eurosport 1 e DAZN dalle 13:30 12:00 – Grand Prix du Morbihan (proseguo) – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max dalle 14:30

Tennistavolo

11:00 – Mondiali a squadre, semifinali – Streaming su YouTube WTT

Arrampicata

04:30 – Coppa del Mondo a Wujiang, Lead maschile/femminile semifinali – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max

– Coppa del Mondo a Wujiang, Lead maschile/femminile semifinali – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max 13:00 – Coppa del Mondo a Wujiang, Lead maschile finale – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max

– Coppa del Mondo a Wujiang, Lead maschile finale – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max 14:00 – Coppa del Mondo a Wujiang, Lead femminile finale – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max

Tiro a volo

12:30 – Coppa del Mondo ad Almaty, Trap femminile – Streaming su YouTube ISSF

– Coppa del Mondo ad Almaty, Trap femminile – Streaming su YouTube ISSF 14:00 – Coppa del Mondo ad Almaty, Trap maschile – Streaming su YouTube ISSF

Tiro a segno

15:00 – Europei, Pistola femminile 25m finale – Streaming su YouTube ISSF

– Europei, Pistola femminile 25m finale – Streaming su YouTube ISSF 18:00 – Europei, Pistola maschile 25m finale – Streaming su YouTube ISSF

Golf

08:00 – DP World Tour, Cantalunya Championship terzo giro – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Golf dalle 10:30; streaming su SkyGo e NOW

– DP World Tour, Cantalunya Championship terzo giro – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Golf dalle 10:30; streaming su SkyGo e NOW 16:00 – PGA Tour, Myrtle Beach Classic terzo giro – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max; streaming su Eurosport 2 e DAZN dalle 20:30

Rally

08:00 – Rally del Portogallo, nove prove speciali – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno dalle 09:00-10:00 e 16:00-17:00, Sky Sport Max dalle 17:45-18:45; streaming integrale su DAZN; streaming su SkyGo e NOW nelle stesse fasce

Motorsport

14:00 – WEC, 6 Ore di Spa-Francorchamps – Streaming su Eurosport 2, Discovery+, HBO Max e DAZN

Judo

07:00 – Grand Slam Astana, turni preliminari – Streaming su Judo TV

– Grand Slam Astana, turni preliminari – Streaming su Judo TV 14:00 – Grand Slam Astana, Final Block – Streaming su Judo TV

Canoa velocità

10:00 – Coppa del Mondo a Szeged, sessione mattutina – Streaming su Canoe Planet

– Coppa del Mondo a Szeged, sessione mattutina – Streaming su Canoe Planet 14:00 – Coppa del Mondo a Szeged, sessione pomeridiana – Streaming su Canoe Planet

Tiro con l’arco

04:00 – Coppa del Mondo a Shanghai, Compound finali individuali e a squadre – Streaming su Archery+

Mountain Bike

10:30 – Capoliveri Legend Cup – Streaming su RaiPlay Sport 1

Ciclismo (altri)

10:30 – Giro di Grecia, quarta tappa Atalanti-Parnitha – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming

Nuoto artistico

17:30 – Campionati Italiani Assoluti, seconda giornata – Diretta tv su RaiSport HD; streaming su RaiPlay

Vela

19:00 – SailGP alle Bermuda, prima giornata – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Max; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e YouTube SailGP

Rugby

13:45 – United Rugby Championship: Bulls-Zebre – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Mix; streaming su SkyGo e NOW

– United Rugby Championship: Bulls-Zebre – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Mix; streaming su SkyGo e NOW 15:30 – Serie A, semifinale scudetto andata: Viadana-Valorugby Emilia – Diretta tv su RaiSport HD; streaming su RaiPlay e The Rugby Channel

– Serie A, semifinale scudetto andata: Viadana-Valorugby Emilia – Diretta tv su RaiSport HD; streaming su RaiPlay e The Rugby Channel 16:00 – United Rugby Championship: Sharks-Benetton – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Mix; streaming su SkyGo e NOW

Pallamano femminile

18:00 – Serie A, semifinale scudetto gara-2: Cassano Magnago-Erice – Streaming su Pallamano TV

– Serie A, semifinale scudetto gara-2: Cassano Magnago-Erice – Streaming su Pallamano TV 19:00 – Serie A, semifinale scudetto gara-2: Brixen-Salerno – Streaming su Pallamano TV

Pallanuoto

15:00 – Serie A1 femminile: Bogliasco-Civitavecchia, Ekipe Orizzonte-Cosenza, Genova-Rapallo – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming

– Serie A1 femminile: Bogliasco-Civitavecchia, Ekipe Orizzonte-Cosenza, Genova-Rapallo – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming 15:45 – Serie A1: De Akker-Quinto – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming

– Serie A1: De Akker-Quinto – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming 16:00 – Serie A1: Olympic Roma-Trieste – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming

– Serie A1: Olympic Roma-Trieste – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming 17:00 – Serie A1 femminile: Brizz-Trieste – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming

Calcio