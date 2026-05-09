Sport in tv 9 maggio: Sinner agli Internazionali, Giro d’Italia, Pegaso Meeting e Sportface su Prime Video

Sabato ricchissimo con Sinner in campo a Roma non prima delle 19:00, la seconda tappa del Giro d’Italia in Bulgaria, il Pegaso Meeting di atletica a Firenze su Sportface TV e la Sprint Race della MotoGP dalla Francia. Rugby femminile con Italia-Inghilterra nel Sei Nazioni
Sabato 9 maggio offre una delle giornate sportive più dense della stagione, con gli Internazionali BNL d’Italia di Roma ancora protagonisti, il Giro d’Italia in Bulgaria e tantissimo altro dalla mattina alla sera.
Segui le nostre dirette e i nostri contenuti su Sportface Tv. Per scaricare gratuitamente l’app di Sportface TV, puoi accedere al Play Store per Android e scaricare l’app Sportface. Se hai un dispositivo iOS, puoi scaricare l’app dall’App Store. L’app è disponibile anche per l’uso web tv.sportface.it
Sportface su Amazon Prime Video
- 08:27 – Shakerati
- 09:25 – Inside
- 10:26 – Old But Gold
- 11:10 – Arigatoni
- 12:03 – Cinque Cerchi
- 12:11 – Live Event – Gran Premio Giovanissimi “Renzo Nostini” – Trofeo Kinder Joy of Moving 2026
- 12:41 – Inside
- 17:17 – Battiti Winter Edition
- 18:21 – Titolo Internazionale IBF Superleggeri 2025 – Charly Metonyekpon vs Jose Rivas
- 21:27 – Scienza dello Sport
- 22:05 – Battiti Olimpici Stagione 1
- 23:21 – Inside
Tennis – Internazionali BNL d’Italia
- 11:00 – ATP Masters 1000 Roma, secondo turno: Cobolli vs Atmane (3° match), Bellucci vs Etcheverry (2° match), Sinner vs Ofner (4° match, non prima delle 19:00, anche su TV8), Pellegrino vs Fils (5° match) – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno fino alle 14:30 e dalle 16:30, Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Plus e Sky Sport 251-253; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e Tennis TV
- 11:00 – WTA 1000 Roma, terzo turno: Paolini vs Medvedev (2° match, non prima delle 13:00) – Diretta tv su SuperTennis, Sky Sport Uno fino alle 14:30 e dalle 16:30, Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Plus e Sky Sport 251-253; streaming su SkyGo, NOW, supertennis.tv e SuperTenniX
Ciclismo – Giro d’Italia
- 11:05 – Giro d’Italia, seconda tappa: Burgas-Veliko Tarnovo – Diretta tv su RaiSport HD fino alle 14:00 poi Rai 2; streaming su RaiPlay, Eurosport 1 e DAZN fino alle 13:30 e dalle 14:30 all’arrivo, Discovery+ e HBO Max
Atletica
- 15:00 – Pegaso Meeting a Firenze – Diretta streaming su Sportface TV
Rugby femminile – Sei Nazioni
- 15:00 – Italia vs Inghilterra – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Max; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 17:15 – Scozia vs Francia – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
- 19:30 – Irlanda vs Galles – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Mix; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
MotoGP
- 08:40 – Moto3, GP Francia prove libere 2 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 09:25 – Moto2, GP Francia prove libere 2 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 10:10 – MotoGP, GP Francia prove libere 3 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 10:50 – MotoGP, GP Francia qualifiche – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it
- 12:45 – Moto3, GP Francia qualifiche – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it
- 13:40 – Moto2, GP Francia qualifiche – Diretta tv su Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it
- 15:00 – MotoGP, GP Francia Sprint Race – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP e TV8; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e tv8.it
Ciclismo femminile
- 08:30 – Grand Prix du Morbihan – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max dalle 09:30
- 10:35 – Vuelta España Femenina, settima tappa La Pola Llaviana-L’Angliru – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max dalle 12:50, su Eurosport 1 e DAZN dalle 13:30
- 12:00 – Grand Prix du Morbihan (proseguo) – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max dalle 14:30
Tennistavolo
- 11:00 – Mondiali a squadre, semifinali – Streaming su YouTube WTT
Arrampicata
- 04:30 – Coppa del Mondo a Wujiang, Lead maschile/femminile semifinali – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max
- 13:00 – Coppa del Mondo a Wujiang, Lead maschile finale – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max
- 14:00 – Coppa del Mondo a Wujiang, Lead femminile finale – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max
Tiro a volo
- 12:30 – Coppa del Mondo ad Almaty, Trap femminile – Streaming su YouTube ISSF
- 14:00 – Coppa del Mondo ad Almaty, Trap maschile – Streaming su YouTube ISSF
Tiro a segno
- 15:00 – Europei, Pistola femminile 25m finale – Streaming su YouTube ISSF
- 18:00 – Europei, Pistola maschile 25m finale – Streaming su YouTube ISSF
Golf
- 08:00 – DP World Tour, Cantalunya Championship terzo giro – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Golf dalle 10:30; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 16:00 – PGA Tour, Myrtle Beach Classic terzo giro – Streaming su Discovery+ e HBO Max; streaming su Eurosport 2 e DAZN dalle 20:30
Rally
- 08:00 – Rally del Portogallo, nove prove speciali – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno dalle 09:00-10:00 e 16:00-17:00, Sky Sport Max dalle 17:45-18:45; streaming integrale su DAZN; streaming su SkyGo e NOW nelle stesse fasce
Motorsport
- 14:00 – WEC, 6 Ore di Spa-Francorchamps – Streaming su Eurosport 2, Discovery+, HBO Max e DAZN
Judo
- 07:00 – Grand Slam Astana, turni preliminari – Streaming su Judo TV
- 14:00 – Grand Slam Astana, Final Block – Streaming su Judo TV
Canoa velocità
- 10:00 – Coppa del Mondo a Szeged, sessione mattutina – Streaming su Canoe Planet
- 14:00 – Coppa del Mondo a Szeged, sessione pomeridiana – Streaming su Canoe Planet
Tiro con l’arco
- 04:00 – Coppa del Mondo a Shanghai, Compound finali individuali e a squadre – Streaming su Archery+
Mountain Bike
- 10:30 – Capoliveri Legend Cup – Streaming su RaiPlay Sport 1
Ciclismo (altri)
- 10:30 – Giro di Grecia, quarta tappa Atalanti-Parnitha – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
Nuoto artistico
- 17:30 – Campionati Italiani Assoluti, seconda giornata – Diretta tv su RaiSport HD; streaming su RaiPlay
Vela
- 19:00 – SailGP alle Bermuda, prima giornata – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Max; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e YouTube SailGP
Rugby
- 13:45 – United Rugby Championship: Bulls-Zebre – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Mix; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 15:30 – Serie A, semifinale scudetto andata: Viadana-Valorugby Emilia – Diretta tv su RaiSport HD; streaming su RaiPlay e The Rugby Channel
- 16:00 – United Rugby Championship: Sharks-Benetton – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Mix; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
Pallamano femminile
- 18:00 – Serie A, semifinale scudetto gara-2: Cassano Magnago-Erice – Streaming su Pallamano TV
- 19:00 – Serie A, semifinale scudetto gara-2: Brixen-Salerno – Streaming su Pallamano TV
Pallanuoto
- 15:00 – Serie A1 femminile: Bogliasco-Civitavecchia, Ekipe Orizzonte-Cosenza, Genova-Rapallo – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
- 15:45 – Serie A1: De Akker-Quinto – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
- 16:00 – Serie A1: Olympic Roma-Trieste – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
- 17:00 – Serie A1 femminile: Brizz-Trieste – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
Calcio
- 12:30 – Serie A femminile: Como-Napoli – Streaming su DAZN
- 13:30 – Premier League: Liverpool-Chelsea – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 4K; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 14:00 – Liga: Elche-Alaves – Streaming su DAZN
- 15:00 – Serie A: Cagliari-Udinese – Streaming su DAZN
- 15:00 – Serie A femminile: Genoa-Fiorentina – Streaming su DAZN
- 15:30 – Bundesliga: Stoccarda-Bayer Leverkusen – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 254; streaming su NOW
- 15:30 – Bundesliga: Augsburg-B. M’gladbach, Hoffenheim-Werder, Lipsia-St. Pauli – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
- 16:00 – Premier League: Brighton-Wolverhampton (Sky Sport 256), Fulham-Bournemouth (Sky Sport 255), Sunderland-Manchester United (Sky Sport Calcio) – Streaming su SkyGo e NOW dove indicato
- 16:00 – HNL croata: Dinamo Zagabria-Hajduk Spalato – Streaming su Como TV
- 16:15 – Liga: Siviglia-Espanyol – Streaming su DAZN
- 18:00 – Serie A: Lazio-Inter – Streaming su DAZN
- 18:30 – Premier League: Manchester City-Brentford – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 4K; streaming su SkyGo e NOW
- 18:30 – Bundesliga: Wolfsburg-Bayern Monaco – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 255; streaming su NOW
- 18:30 – Liga: Atletico Madrid-Celta Vigo – Streaming su DAZN
- 18:45 – HNL croata: Varazdin-Lokomotiv Zagabria – Streaming su Como TV
- 20:30 – Supercoppa Italiana Serie C: Benevento-Arezzo – Nessuna copertura tv/streaming
- 20:45 – Serie A: Lecce-Juventus – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 e Sky Sport 4K; streaming su SkyGo, NOW e DAZN
- 20:45 – Jupiler League belga: Club Brugge-St. Truiden – Streaming su DAZN
- 21:00 – Liga: Real Sociedad-Betis Siviglia – Streaming su DAZN
- 21:00 – Premiership scozzese: Motherwell-Hearts – Streaming su Como TV