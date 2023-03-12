menu
Biathlon, LIVE

LIVE – Biathlon, mass start femminile Ostersund 2023: aggiornamenti in DIRETTA

di
21
Dorothea Wierer Dorothea Wierer - Foto LiveMedia/Florian Frison/DPPI

La diretta testuale della mass start femminile di Ostersund, valida per la Coppa del Mondo 2022/2023 di biathlon. Saranno tre le azzurre al via: Dorothea Wierer, Lisa Vittozzi e Hannah Auchentaller. Appuntamento questo pomeriggio alle ore 13. Sportface.it vi terrà compagnia con aggiornamenti in tempo reale.

COME SEGUIRLA IN TV

LA START LIST

PER AGGIORNARE IL LIVE FARE REFRESH O CLICCARE F5

 

0

Altri articoli che potrebbero piacerti

Biathlon, Sport in TV, Ultimi Articoli

mass start femminile Ostersund 2023 oggi in tv

Biathlon, Sport in TV, Ultimi Articoli

mass start maschile Ostersund 2023 oggi in tv

Biathlon, LIVE

la diretta testuale