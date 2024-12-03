NFL 2024/2025, i risultati di Week 13 e le classifiche aggiornate

Si entra nell’ultimo mese di Regular Season NFL con i Kansas City Chiefs e i Buffalo Bills che sono le prime due squadre ad essersi garantite un posto ai playoffs. I campioni in carica vincono un’altra partita al fotofinish contro i Las Vegas Raiders che non riescono a calciare il field goal dell’eventuale vittoria, mentre Josh Allen e compagni dominano i San Francisco 49ers sotto la neve. Nella AFC successo importante dei Pittsburgh Steelers nel sempre molto sentito matchup contro i Cincinnati Bengals, così come procedono spediti sia gli Houston Texans che i Los Angeles Chargers. Si fermano i Baltimore Ravens, che cadono sotto i colpi dei Philadelphia Eagles del solito inarrestabile Saquon Barkley. Nella NFC al primo posto ci sono però sempre i Detroit Lions dopo il successo nel Thanksgiving Day sui Chicago Bears. NFC North in cui, a parte i Bears, continuano avincere tutte: Vikings ora sul 10-2, Packers sul 9-7 e play-off ipotecati anche per loro. Seattle fa un bel passo in avanti grazie alla vittoria sui derelitti New York Jets, così come i Washington Commanders riescono a uscire da un periodo un po’ negativo dominando i Tennessee Titans.
RISULTATI WEEK 13
DETROIT LIONS (11-1) def. CHICAGO BEARS (4-8): 23-20
DALLAS COWBOYS (5-7) def. NEW YORK GIANTS (2-10): 27-20
GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-3) def. MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-7): 30-17
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-1) def. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (2-10): 19-17
ATLANTA FALCONS (6-6) lost to. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-4): 13-17
CINCINNATI BENGALS (4-8) lost to. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-3): 38-44
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-10) lost to. HOUSTON TEXANS (8-5): 20-23
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-2) def. ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-6): 23-22
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-10) lost to. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (6-7): 24-25
NEW YORK JETS (3-9) lost to. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-5): 21-26
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (8-5) def. TENNESSEE TITANS (3-9): 42-19
CAROLINA PANTHERS (3-9) lost to. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (6-6): 23-26
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (4-8) lost to. LOS ANGELES RAMS (6-6): 14-21
BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-5) lost to. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-2): 19-24
BUFFALO BILLS (10-2) def. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (5-7): 35-10
DENVER BRONCOS (8-5) def. CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-9): 41-32
CLASSIFICHE NFL AGGIORNATE
-AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills 10-2 (qualificata ai playoffs)
Miami Dolphins 5-7
New York Jets 3-9
New England Patriots 3-10
AFC NORTH
Pittsburgh Steelers 9-3
Baltimore Ravens 8-5
Cincinnati Bengals 4-8
Cleveland Browns 3-9
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans 8-5
Indianapolis Colts 6-7
Tennessee Titans 3-9
Jacksonville Jaguas 2-10
AFC WEST
Kansas City Chiefs 11-1 (qualificata ai playoffs)
Los Angeles Chargers 8-4
Denver Broncos 8-5
Las Vegas Raiders 2-10
-NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
NFC EAST
Philadelphia Eagles 10-2
Washington Commanders 8-5
Dallas Cowboys 5-7
New York Giants 2-10
NFC NORTH
Detroit Lions 11-1
Minnesota Vikings 10-2
Green Bay Packers 9-3
Chicago Bears 4-8
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons 6-6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-6
New Orleans Saints 4-8
Carolina Panthers 3-9
NFC WEST
Seattle Seahawks 7-5
Arizona Cardinals 6-6
Los Angeles Rams 6-6
San Francisco 49ers 5-7