NFL 2023/2024: calendario, risultati e classifiche aggiornate
I risultati e le classifiche aggiornate della stagione NFL 2023/2024. A sette mesi di distanza dal Super Bowl LVII, che ha visto trionfare i Kansas City Chiefs sui Philadelphia Eagles, torna l’imperdibile spettacolo con il football a stelle e strisce. Diciotto settimane di regular season una più combattuta dell’altra, ma alla fine si deciderà tutto nei playoffs. Perché solo in due arriveranno a contendersi il Super Bowl LVIII, in scena domenica 11 febbraio 2024 presso il modernissimo Allegiant Stadium di Las Vegas, Nevada.
LE CLASSIFICHE NFL 2023/2024
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
-AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills 0-0-0
Miami Dolphins 0-0-0
New England Patriots 0-0-0
New York Jets 0-0-0
-AFC NORTH
Cincinnati Bengals 0-0-0
Baltimore Ravens 0-0-0
Pittsburgh Steelers 0-0-0
Cleveland Browns 0-0-0
-AFC SOUTH
Jacksonville Jaguars 0-0-0
Tennessee Titans 0-0-0
Indianapolis Colts 0-0-0
Houston Texans 0-0-0
-AFC WEST
Kansas City Chiefs 0-0-0
Los Angeles Chargers 0-0-0
Las Vegas Raiders 0-0-0
Denver Broncos 0-0-0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
-NFC EAST
Philadelphia Eagles 0-0-0
Dallas Cowboys 0-0-0
New York Giants 0-0-0
Washington Commanders 0-0-0
-NFC NORTH
Minnesota Vikings 0-0-0
Detroit Lions 0-0-0
Green Bay Packers 0-0-0
Chicago Bears 0-0-0
-NFC SOUTH
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0-0-0
New Orleans Saints 0-0-0
Carolina Panthers 0-0-0
Atlanta Falcons 0-0-0
-NFC WEST
San Francisco 49ers 0-0-0
Seattle Seahawks 0-0-0
Los Angeles Rams 0-0-0
Arizona Cardinals 0-0-0
I RISULTATI NFL 2023/2024
-WEEK 1
Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints
San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears
Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos
Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots
Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants
Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets