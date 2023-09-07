NFL 2023/2024: calendario, risultati e classifiche aggiornate

I risultati e le classifiche aggiornate della stagione NFL 2023/2024. A sette mesi di distanza dal Super Bowl LVII, che ha visto trionfare i Kansas City Chiefs sui Philadelphia Eagles, torna l’imperdibile spettacolo con il football a stelle e strisce. Diciotto settimane di regular season una più combattuta dell’altra, ma alla fine si deciderà tutto nei playoffs. Perché solo in due arriveranno a contendersi il Super Bowl LVIII, in scena domenica 11 febbraio 2024 presso il modernissimo Allegiant Stadium di Las Vegas, Nevada.

LE CLASSIFICHE NFL 2023/2024

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

-AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills 0-0-0

Miami Dolphins 0-0-0

New England Patriots 0-0-0

New York Jets 0-0-0

-AFC NORTH

Cincinnati Bengals 0-0-0

Baltimore Ravens 0-0-0

Pittsburgh Steelers 0-0-0

Cleveland Browns 0-0-0

-AFC SOUTH

Jacksonville Jaguars 0-0-0

Tennessee Titans 0-0-0

Indianapolis Colts 0-0-0

Houston Texans 0-0-0

-AFC WEST

Kansas City Chiefs 0-0-0

Los Angeles Chargers 0-0-0

Las Vegas Raiders 0-0-0

Denver Broncos 0-0-0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

-NFC EAST

Philadelphia Eagles 0-0-0

Dallas Cowboys 0-0-0

New York Giants 0-0-0

Washington Commanders 0-0-0

-NFC NORTH

Minnesota Vikings 0-0-0

Detroit Lions 0-0-0

Green Bay Packers 0-0-0

Chicago Bears 0-0-0

-NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0-0-0

New Orleans Saints 0-0-0

Carolina Panthers 0-0-0

Atlanta Falcons 0-0-0

-NFC WEST

San Francisco 49ers 0-0-0

Seattle Seahawks 0-0-0

Los Angeles Rams 0-0-0

Arizona Cardinals 0-0-0

I RISULTATI NFL 2023/2024

-WEEK 1

Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets