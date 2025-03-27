Ciclismo, Volta a Catalunya 2025: Roglic vince la quarta tappa, Ayuso incollato
Prima vittoria stagionale per Primoz Roglic. Lo sloveno della Red Bull BORA – Hansgrohe la spunta su Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) nella Sant Vincenc de Castellet – Montserrat Mil-lenari (188.7 km), quarta tappa della Volta a Catalunya 2025. Volata a favore di Roglic, che mantiene la testa della generale proprio su Ayuso. I due staccano di tre secondi Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious), Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step), Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) e Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Cycling Team). Completano la top ten Matthew Riccitello (Israel Premier Tech), Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl-Trek) e l’azzurro Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull BORA Hansgrohe). Nella classifica generale, Roglic e Ayuso appaiati in testa. Seguono Enric Mas a 20″, Mikel Landa a 21″, Lenny Martinez e Lennert Van Eetvelt a 27″.
La top ten di giornata
- Primoz Roglic (Red Bull – BORA – Hansgrohe) 4h24’08”
- Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates XRG) +00″
- Enric Mas (Movistar Team) +03″
- Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) +03″
- Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step) +03″
- Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +03″
- Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Cycling Team) +03″
- Matthew Riccitello (Israel – Premier Tech) +06″
- Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl-Trek) +21″
- Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull – BORA – Hansgrohe) +26″
La classifica generale aggiornata
- Primoz Roglic (Red Bull – BORA – Hansgrohe) 18h54’50”
- Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates XRG) +00″
- Enric Mas (Movistar Team) +20″
- Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step) +21″
- Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) +27″
- Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Cycling Team) +27″
- Matthew Riccitello (Israel – Premier Tech) +45″
- Harold Lopez (XDS Astana Team) +55″
- Junior Lecerf (Soudal Quick-Step) +58″
- Laurens De Plus (INEOS Grenadiers) +58″