Tabellino Lecce-Postal 15-1, gol e marcatori amichevole estiva 2023
Il tabellino e i gol di Lecce-Postal, prima amichevole pre stagionale per la formazione di D’Aversa.
Lecce 1° tempo: Bleve, Venuti, Romagnoli, Pongracic, Di Francesco, Gonzalez, Gallo, Strefezza (25′ pt Corfitzen), Blin ©, Maleh, Ceesay. Allenatore: Roberto D’Aversa.
Lecce 2° tempo: Brancolini, Berisha, Listkowski, Björkengren, Vulturar ©, McJannet, Lemmens, Corfitzen, Dorgu, Pascalau, Rodriguez.
U.S. Postal (Rappresentativa Alto Adige): Brancolini, Alberto (1′ st Frei), Angerer (35′ st Unterholzner), Worndle (40′ st Schwarz), Breitenberger (35′ st Munno), De Vito (35′ st Scollo), Oberrauch (43′ st Albanese), Prantl ©, Mair, Forcher (1′ st Lechner), Lampugnani (1′ st Stangl). Allenatore: Rodolfo Cont.
Arbitro: Sig. Elio Grezzana di Belluno
Marcatori: 8′ pt Maleh, 15′ pt Strefezza, 20′ pt Maleh, 27′ pt Ceesay, 29′ pt Corfitzen, 30′ pt aut. Bleve, 36′ pt Ceesay, 45′ pt Di Francesco, 10′ st Listkowski, 14′ st Berisha, 20′ st Corfitzen (21′ st Burnete), 26′ st Dorgu, 27′ st Berisha, 29′ st Burnete, 32′ st Rodriguez, 42′ st Rodriguez